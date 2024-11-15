Churches urged to be on alert after recent arson fires

Related Reading

Franklin parish responds with faith following church arson





BRAINTREE -- After two arson attacks targeted Catholic churches in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island four days apart, the Archdiocese of Boston and federal authorities are warning parishes to stay on alert and upgrade their security systems.



On Oct. 23, an alleged arsonist set fire to the sacristy of St. Mary Parish in Franklin, causing $1 million in damages and closing the church for the foreseeable future. On Oct. 27, police responded to a report of arson in the sacristy of St. Anthony Church in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The culprit or culprits remain unidentified.



"Given the similarities and proximity of these two incidents," the Archdiocese of Boston Office of Risk Management said in a Nov. 8 risk alert, all parishes should take precautions to protect themselves from arson.



The alert told parishes to keep their sacristy doors locked, install security cameras and ensure they are fully operational, and check all fire alarms and smoke detectors. All parish staff and volunteers were advised to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and report it at once. The alert encouraged parishes to apply for FEMA grants tailored to "faith-based groups," which provide money to purchase security cameras and alarm systems.



Advertisement

In response to the arsons, the archdiocese is offering webinars and online courses in parish safety, as well as Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training, so parishes can "identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders." For more information or to sign up, email safetyprograms@rcab.org or call or text 617-913-2017.



Also on Nov. 8, the Boston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives sent out a press release urging houses of worship to enhance their security systems. The press release cited the October arsons of Catholic churches, as well as a July incident in which the First Parish Unitarian Church in Kingston was vandalized. A Plymouth man was arrested for the act, which caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages. The ATF told houses of worship to make sure there are functioning security cameras at all entrances, exits, and parking lots; communicate with local police and federal investigators; limit access to certain areas, especially when houses of worship are closed or empty; tell worshipers to remain vigilant; and have up-to-date plans in the event of an emergency.



"ATF and local law enforcement agencies are committed to thoroughly investigating each incident and providing support to religious institutions to enhance their security," the press release stated. "Community leaders, clergy, and facility managers are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns to help ensure the safety and well-being of their congregations."



Those with information about the arsons are asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-3473 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 800-682-9229.