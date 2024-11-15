Beyond the beaten path: For 95 years, the Carmelite Sisters made every milestone a stepping stone

Read Special Section

As we reflect on the 95-year legacy crafted not on easy roads but on paths that required courage, resilience, and compassion, the Carmelite Sisters have gone beyond the beaten path, guided by the vision that every step brings them closer to fulfilling their charism and sacred mission. Each milestone is not an end but a new beginning -- a stepping stone that carries them further on a journey defined by faith and love.



Since 1929, the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm have followed a calling that often led them off the conventional path. Founded by Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory, these Sisters embraced a mission to care for the aged and infirm. While it would have been easy to choose traditional routes of service, the Carmelite Sisters paved new paths, bringing dignity, warmth, love, and compassion to places where hope was in short supply. As a beacon of hope, the Carmelite Sisters didn't settle for simply providing care; instead, they transformed countless lives, building true homes where every individual felt valued and loved.



Over the years, the Carmelite Sisters marked many milestones: building homes, founding new healthcare facilities, expanding geriatric care, post-acute care, palliative care, and extending their reach to communities in need across seven states, with entities in New York, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, Florida, Massachusetts, and even Ireland. But their true superpower lay not in the buildings they raised or the milestones they achieved -- it was in their unconquerable dedication, their acts of compassion, and the way they uplifted those who felt alone or unseen, proving that real superheroes don't need capes.







Giving birth to new ministries



The Sisters endured periods of hardship, times of scarcity, the strain of balancing tradition with the demands of a modern world, and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, with every obstacle, they found strength, and with every decade, they marked new milestones.



Their tireless efforts to preserve the Catholic healthcare community's footprint led to the founding of CARITH Ministries, an entity dedicated to ensuring that healthcare communities and real estate are preserved to continue ministering to the underserved. Through CARITH Ministries, the Carmelite Sisters' impact and influence have already initiated meaningful changes, setting new standards for Catholic healthcare ministries -- an effort celebrated by speakers at the FIRE Conference in Notre Dame, Indiana, and the Ziegler/Leading Age/Catholic Health Association Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.







A milestone employee, Wayne Schuberth, leading the way



Mother Angeline emphasized that the Carmelite Sisters' mission goes beyond managing homes for the elderly; it is about bringing Christ's compassion, care, and warmth to every resident. In Framingham, Wayne Schuberth, has been with the Carmelite Sisters for 42 years and now serves as executive director at Carmel Terrace Assisted Living residence. Known for embodying the core values of compassion and shared commitment, Schuberth ensures a homelike atmosphere with his dedicated team, many of whom have decades of service.



Kahoney Anderson, administrator at Framingham's St. Patrick's Manor nursing home, and Mike Ferrick, CEO at D'Youville Life and Wellness Community in Lowell, oversee large teams who provide comprehensive care across long-term units, memory care, and rehabilitation. Sister Mark Louis Randall, along with other Sisters, integrates the mission and core values into staff orientation and ongoing training, fostering a culture of compassion, sanctity of life, dignity, and hospitality.



The Carmelite Sisters provide a workplace that fosters respect, support, and pride by creating an environment conducive to longevity and growth.



These Sisters are heroes in their own right, carrying forward a legacy of love, resilience, and service. For them, every milestone is another step in their journey; they don't stop, and nothing stops them. With heart and purpose -- the difference is love.