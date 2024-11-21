Building a legacy

Since the Ursuline Sisters established the first Catholic school in Boston over 200 years ago, Catholic education has been a powerful and important force for positive change in the lives of students, families, and this region. Up until 50 years ago, religious women and men and a growing church made it possible for any family to attend a Catholic school. New immigrants, students from challenging home environments and established families could all come together in a sense of community. Money was not a barrier to admission because of the sisters, brothers, and priests who committed their lives to young people through Catholic education. These women and men, coupled with a growing church, were a living endowment.



Advertisement

Today, the living endowment is gone. There are still extraordinary sisters, brothers, and priests working in Catholic education, but it is the generosity of lay women and men that make Catholic schools successful. These teachers and administrators choose to work in Catholic schools because they know these schools change lives. They could earn higher salaries and work fewer hours in other types of schools, but they know they live out Paul's admonition to the Philippians, "in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests, but each of you to the interests of others." These educators put others ahead of themselves each day, but they also require a living wage and to live a full life as God has called them. This change in school staffing, coupled with the decline in parish life has resulted in increasing tuitions and reduced ability for schools to meet the needs of families who desire a Catholic education but may be limited by finances.



Putting others "ahead of ourselves each day" is something these educators do, but it is also what supporters of the Catholic Schools Foundation do when they contribute their time and resources in support of this vital work. They give of themselves for something greater, their only return is knowing that with each gift they make, a child will have access to a high-quality, Gospel-driven, education. Every one in nine students in the Archdiocese of Boston receives a scholarship from the Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF). Without the support of CSF benefactors, not only would thousands of students be shut out from a Catholic education, but it is likely many schools would close. This must not happen!



Support for Catholic education must continue, the once-living endowment of the sisters, brothers, and priests must be replaced by the support of others who believe in the power of this work. This year, that means raising $15 million to provide scholarships to students -- a daunting task, but lives are at stake, and schools are at stake. CSF must not fall short.



CSF has been blessed with consistent donors over the last 40 years, the challenge now is that these very donors are now 40 years older. This is an opportunity to engage a new generation of donors while inviting others to consider their legacy. The power of legacy gifts is extraordinary and allows people to make an even greater impact through their estate than was possible in their lifetime. A woman who contributed $25 or $50 every few years in support of our work recently left CSF over $300,000 in her estate.



This is an extraordinary act of generosity, and it will truly make an impact on students and schools. Hopefully, it will also inspire others to think about how they can be part of a new living legacy providing access to Catholic education. Without the educators and benefactors, Catholic education is at risk, but together, We Change Lives!







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.