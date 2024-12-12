Intern reflections

(Editor's note: Simmons University student interns Emily Greco and James Kaeser recently concluded fall semester internships at the Archdiocese of Boston Archives. Following are their reflections on their work and experiences during this time.)







Emily Greco



I've always been drawn to the arts and their ability to connect us to the past. Whether it's through creating artwork or understanding its significance, I've always been intrigued by how art preserves culture, history, and human experiences. Initially, I thought art school would be my path, but I soon realized I wanted something more grounded in academia -- where I could explore histories in a more structured way. This realization led me to pursue both my undergraduate and graduate degrees at Simmons University, where I've been able to combine my interests through their 3+1 Library and Information Science track, double majoring in art history and information technology.



The decision to pursue both art history and information technology was a natural one for me, even if I didn't always see the connections at first. These fields have complemented each other in ways I hadn't anticipated. Art history has taught me to appreciate the value of historical artifacts in various forms, whether paintings, photographs, or documents. This has shaped my understanding of how each object serves as a reflection of its time, capturing the emotions, ideas, and context of its creators. Meanwhile, information technology has provided me with the technical tools to preserve these materials and make them accessible for future generations. Whether it's through digitization, database management, or cybersecurity, my IT background has allowed me to bring a more modern, technological approach to archiving, ensuring that the materials I work with remain intact and accessible to others.



One of the aspects of Simmons' Library and Information Science program that initially attracted me was its emphasis on hands-on learning. The program ensures that students are not just absorbing theoretical knowledge but are also gaining practical, real-world experience. Internships and other practical experiences are a key part of the curriculum, allowing students to apply what they have learned in actual archival settings. I have been fortunate enough to work with the Archdiocese of Boston Archives, where I've had the opportunity to apply my academic learning in real-world situations.



At the archdiocese, I have had the opportunity to work on a variety of projects, one of which was developing exhibit materials. I helped design elevator exhibits that highlight the history of Boston's Catholic community. These exhibits focus on themes such as education, community organizations, and religious heritage, giving visitors a glimpse into the culture and history of the area. This project was an exciting blend of my passion for art and the technical skills I've gained through my studies in information technology. I was able to apply visual storytelling techniques from my art history background while also utilizing digital tools and organizational strategies from my IT studies to ensure the exhibits were both visually engaging and well-structured. The goal was to make sure the materials were not only accessible but impactful, presenting the history of the Catholic community in a way that was both informative and engaging for visitors.



The combination of academic knowledge and hands-on experience I've gained at Simmons has confirmed my commitment to the archival field. My journey to the archives has been shaped by my interest in the arts, history, and technology, and the ability to connect all these aspects in my work is something I truly enjoy. I'm excited to continue growing in this field and contribute to preserving and sharing the stories, artifacts, and histories that help define us. In a world where both traditional methods and emerging technologies are equally important, I'm eager to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds of archives and continue to make history accessible for future generations.







James Kaeser



Why am I interested in archives? Besides a need to simply put things in array, it's preserving and sharing the stories of past individuals. What hooked me into archival work is what hooks most people: the ability to see, read, and feel historical records. Through these interactions, you end up learning so much about history, culture, and people's lives.



Through the Simmons University field experience program, I was matched with a local internship that aligned with my professional goals, and that brought me to the Archdiocese of Boston Archives. When I went in to meet the staff, they told me about a project collaborating with Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary (PSJS) to store its papers, publications, and photographs here, and to publish some of them online to share with the seminary community. The project allowed me to learn new skills while contributing to outreach goals the Archive has with local schools and seminaries.



The first thing we did was reach out to several members of administration at PSJS, where I got to discuss their own wants for the project and how I could meet these goals. I heard from them about their love of the seminary and their desire to both preserve it and share it with its community. The priority became to digitize parts of the collection, such as the class photos and newsletters, and publish the images online.



The collection arrived in a mix of containers the next day, and I spent some time going through them and noting what kind of records there were. I found class photos taped to their frames, and newsletters, both spanning the entirety of PSJS' history. There were also more portraits of seminarians and instructors, as well as some photos of everyday life at the seminary. The most interesting item was a scrapbook that followed one year at PSJS and had candids of seminarians and witty captions beside all of them.



Digitization is necessarily a little tedious, but I enjoyed taking a good look at the records as I was scanning them. The newsletters contain little biographical sketches on many of the seminarians, so I got to learn many of their life stories and callings to ministry. The class photos were also interesting to look at -- especially entertaining were the very 70s hair and facial hair the early seminarians sported. Once all the records were scanned, I moved to publishing the images and information about them online.



Now, members of the PSJS community can easily go online to see photographs and publications of the seminary! I am super thankful to Thomas, Matthew, Kathy, and Rebecca for their kindness towards me and willingness to take me on as an intern. They did a great job of curating a project for me that met the needs of the Archdiocesan Archives, PSJS, and myself. Thank you as well to the larger Archdiocese of Boston community for welcoming me in, too. Everyone I met was very kind and helpful.