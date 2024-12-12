Pastoral reminder

There are two holy days in the coming weeks:







The Solemnity of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ (Dec. 25, 2024)



Masses may be scheduled to begin at, but not before, 4 p.m. and throughout the evening and night on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Masses may be scheduled throughout the day on Dec. 25.



The Roman Missal and the Lectionary provide four Masses that should be used at the respective times:



Vigil of Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 24 -- On or after 4 p.m.



Mass during the Night, Tuesday, Dec. 24 -- Any Masses scheduled after the Vigil Mass up to and including midnight.



Mass at Dawn, Wednesday, Dec. 25 -- The first Mass of Christmas Morning



Mass during the Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 -- All subsequent Masses







The Solemnity of Mary, the Most Holy Mother of God (Jan. 1, 2025)



The Roman Missal and the Lectionary provide one Mass for the solemnity. It should be used at all Masses -- anticipated or for the day.



Anticipated Masses, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024 -- On or after 4 p.m. and until midnight.



Masses of the Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 -- From midnight and all subsequent Masses.



As with all holy days of obligation, funeral Masses are not permitted.

