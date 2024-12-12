Archbishop Henning continues Catholic-Orthodox feast day tradition

BRAINTREE -- Continuing a decades-long tradition of mutual friendship between the two churches, Archbishop Richard Henning met with Metropolitan Methodios of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston at the metropolis headquarters in Brookline on Dec. 4.



"It is clear to me that His Eminence is a true father to his people and a true witness to the Gospel," Archbishop Henning said. "It was a delight to spend time with him and I look forward to the gift of personal friendship as well as friendship between our churches."



Since the late 1980s, it has been a tradition for the archbishop and metropolitan to visit one another on their respective patronal feast days: The feast of Sts. Peter and Paul on June 29 for the Catholic Church, and the feast of St. Andrew on Nov. 30 for the Orthodox Church. The two also visit each other during Holy Week each year. The metropolitan attends the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on the Tuesday of Holy Week, and the archbishop attends the Easter Vigil at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England.



"For decades we have worked together, Greek Orthodox and Catholics, to give witness to the light of Christ's love in Boston," Metropolitan Methodios said. "Now, in a world that needs that light more than ever, I am glad to continue the close brotherhood between our churches, and pray for His Excellency's ministry to be blessed with the guidance of the Holy Spirit."



Advertisement

The archbishop and metropolitan were unable to meet on the actual feast of St. Andrew this year because it coincided with Thanksgiving weekend.



"I think what was most important about the event was that it maintained the treasure for the whole Catholic and Orthodox Church that has been built over generations by the churches of Boston," Vito Nicastro told The Pilot on Dec. 5. Nicastro is the associate director of the archdiocese's Office of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs and accompanied the archbishop for the visit.



Archbishop Henning was welcomed at metropolis headquarters by Metropolitan Methodios and his senior staff, including Metropolis Chancellor Father Theodore Barbas. Father John Chryssavgis, executive director of the Huffington Ecumenical Institute at Hellenic College-Holy Cross in Brookline, was also present. The archbishop took a tour of metropolis headquarters, starting with the icons of St. Andrew and St. Peter.



Archbishop Henning venerated the icon of St. Andrew, and Metropolitan Methodios led a prayer service in honor of his feast. The metropolitan prayed for blessings on Archbishop Henning's ministry and inspiration from the Holy Spirit. He said that the archbishop's ministry provides spiritual guidance not only to Catholics, but to all of Boston's Christians.



"Metropolitan Methodios has been an extremely important, loyal brother in the Lord to all of the archbishops since he came on in 1984," Nicastro said.



The tour continued after the prayer service. Archbishop Henning was shown photographs of all of the parishes in the metropolis and of St. Methodios Faith and Heritage Center, a camp in New Hampshire established by the metropolitan, frequently used by local Catholic organizations for events.



When the archbishop and the metropolitan sat down for lunch and conversation, they talked about how the camp can be an example for the archdiocese.



"An important aspect of the discussion at lunchtime was ways that we can learn from each other," Nicastro said. "For example, what is it about the ministry programs in the Greek Orthodox Metropolis that has been successful, because they've had a very good result in their youth ministry programs. And obviously, the archbishop is interested to hear how that happened."



Metropolitan Methodios invited Archbishop Henning into his office and showed him a picture of the metropolitan standing between Cardinal Law and Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley.



"The metropolitan is so loyal to his brotherly and fraternal connection between his church and our church, between himself and our archbishop over the years," Nicastro said.



Metropolitan Methodios gifted Archbishop Henning with a handmade icon of Christ and a book about the history of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston.



"Archbishop Henning was very moved and very appreciative," Nicastro said.