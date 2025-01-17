Gonzaga/Eastern Point Retreat House: A place of rare spiritual beauty

Read Special Section

We are situated on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, about an hour's drive northeast of Boston. Noted for the spectacular natural beauty, EPRH provides an ideal atmosphere for contemplation, prayer, and engagement with God. Our lodging accommodates 38 retreatants in single ensuite rooms. When registering for an overnight retreat, please note that not all bedrooms are uniformly designed. Two rooms, larger in size, overlook the front lawn with a seasonal view towards Niles Pond and Gloucester Harbor beyond, and while many rooms facing Brace Cove offer a patio deck, several, for architectural reasons, offer a "Juliet Balcony" instead. Please note: We do not honor individual requests for specific rooms -- unless there are handicapped requirements that we will honor based on room availability. (A few rooms are designed for ADA needs.) We encourage all retreatants to find "their" nook and cranny among the many from which to enjoy the views.







Our mission



Rooted in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola and in the Catholic tradition, our ministry is open to all who seek God in their lives. We accompany people from many walks of life, so that they may be more attentive to God's activity and more responsive to the call to work toward the greater glory of God. Our ministry follows the spiritual path laid out by Ignatius as a way of discerning God's presence in our everyday lives.