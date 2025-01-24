Forming young hearts and minds through faith in Hingham

Read Special Section

Working with young children at St. Paul School in Hingham is an incredible blessing because it allows me to share my faith in ways that deepen my own spiritual journey. In an environment where Catholic values are not only taught but also lived out every day, I am able to integrate my beliefs into my work and interactions with students. Whether it's through classroom discussions, prayer, or modeling virtues like kindness and compassion, I find that sharing my faith with others strengthens my connection to God and reinforces my own spiritual practices. It's a privilege to be able to contribute to the formation of young hearts and minds while simultaneously growing in my relationship with Christ. My most joyful activity with the children is collecting and wrapping gifts to be delivered to "The Friends of the Unborn" each Christmas. Our "Santa's Workshop" is a perfect example of small things done with great love. My prekindergarten students are so excited to give the gifts and understand the joy of putting others before themselves. I encourage them to think about how loved the recipients must feel upon receiving the gifts.



Advertisement

What makes my experience even more meaningful at St. Paul School is the community of like-minded individuals I am surrounded by. My colleagues and parents share a common faith, and that creates an environment of mutual support and encouragement. For example, a group of faculty, staff, and administrators meets weekly each Advent and Lent to focus our hearts and minds on the true meaning of the season. Through reading and sharing, we learn we all have common beliefs and struggles, strengths and weaknesses. In this kind of setting, I am constantly reminded of the importance of living out my faith authentically. There's a unique camaraderie that comes from being part of a school where everyone is striving toward the same goal: to live in a way that reflects God's love and truth. This shared mission fosters a sense of unity and purpose, making my work not only professionally fulfilling but also spiritually enriching.



In addition to the intellectual and spiritual growth I experience, working in prekindergarten at a Catholic school also helps me maintain a childlike faith. The constant reminders of God's love, the joy of the students, and the simplicity of Catholic teaching keep my belief in Christ fresh and vibrant. I feel extremely fortunate to start each day at St. Paul School with a prayer and gospel reflection geared toward the youth. This gets the day off to a God-centered start and reminds me to embrace each little personality as an image of Christ. Children approach their faith with wonder and trust, and being around them reminds me to approach God with the same openness and humility. Daily prayer, worship, and reflection keep my heart grounded in the simplicity of belief, allowing me to remain rooted in a deep love for God.







KRISTINE MARTINI IS A PREKINDERGARTEN TEACHER AT ST. PAUL SCHOOL IN HINGHAM. ST. PAUL SCHOOL OFFERS A CHALLENGING CURRICULUM PROMOTING ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE INFUSED WITH CATHOLIC TRADITIONS AND VALUES TO STUDENTS IN PRESCHOOL THROUGH GRADE EIGHT. WE CURRENTLY HAVE 228 STUDENTS FROM 12 SOUTH SHORE TOWNS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.STPAULSCHOOLHINGHAM.COM.