Be the change

A "mentor" is commonly referred to as an experienced and trusted advisor, which is an important role for someone to play today. Mentoring is a large part of the community at Lowell Catholic and perhaps one of the many reasons it feels like home! As a preschool through grade 12 school, we are blessed with creative opportunities that allow us to meld our student body together. Mentoring allows us to help shape our students to have a greater appreciation in fostering our Xaverian values of simplicity, humility, compassion, zeal, and trust.



Our Big C Little C Program is designed to enhance the freshman experience by integrating freshmen with members of our senior class. We've discovered that this helps to form bonds quickly and offers a unique line of communication between the two grades that may not have organically occurred. Whether it's a "hello" in the hallway or some much needed advice, our Big C Little C Program has proven successful.



Our Teaching Intern Program has afforded our seniors, who are considering a career in education, a unique hands-on experience in our elementary classrooms. Whether they are working with small groups or serving in a support role for an academic activity, they acquire a broad view of the daily rigor required in an elementary classroom. Our seniors find that our elementary teachers are dedicated mentors who continue to advise and train them throughout this program, and beyond. Not to mention our youngest Crusaders really take a shine to our seniors!



In many other areas, we have been fortunate in creating strong bonds within our school community by being mentors. There are occasions when an upperclassman's curriculum is integrated with an elementary lesson, bringing the two groups together. Our Homework Helper Program provides academic assistance to underclassmen and the elementary After School Program is never short on high school volunteers! In athletics, our varsity cheer team has created a special connection with our mini Crusader cheer team. Whether they assist them at practice, run a skills camp for them, or even perform together at a varsity football game, those bonds are powerful and it shows.



We are fortunate to have a variety of mentors at Lowell Catholic and are always looking for new and creative ways to enhance our student's all around experience. We've found that helping one another and emulating Christ-like behavior is a guaranteed key to success!







