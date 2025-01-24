Chesterton Gala welcomes Dr. Peter Kreeft for keynote

Read Special Section

The new Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata, opening in MetroWest this fall, will welcome Dr. Peter Kreeft as the keynote speaker for the inaugural Chesterton Gala on Feb. 1, 2025. Often referred to as the "Chesterton of our time," Dr. Kreeft is a professor of philosophy at Boston College and a renowned author of nearly 100 books on Christian philosophy, theology, and apologetics. His remarks will dive into the themes of faith, reason, the human experience and the importance of Catholic education. Professor John Walker will be serving as emcee for the event, portraying G.K. Chesterton, and Archbishop Richard G. Henning will be joining in the festivities. All proceeds will go directly to support the founding and opening of the school.



Advertisement

The theme of the gala is "Against the Current," an apt description of the school's founding group of Catholic families taking a stand against the tide of youth falling away from the church. According to a recent Pew Research survey, 85 percent of today's youth leave the Catholic Church by the time they turn 21 and 50 percent go on to become atheists, agnostics, or "nones" (no religious affiliation). That is what prompted Chesterton Schools Network founder Dale Alquist to build a Catholic education support system for parents in raising their children as joyful leaders and future saints. The Chesterton Schools Network comprises almost 70 schools around the world as of this fall, and provides academic, administrative, and developmental support to founding families embarking on the path to opening schools for their own local communities.



As a fellow Catholic convert, Dr. Kreeft's writings follow a similar path as the school's namesake. G.K. (Gilbert Keith) Chesterton (1874-1936) is considered one of the world's most outstanding men of letters in the early 20th century. Chesterton shocked the literary establishment by converting to Catholicism and wrote often in praise of "common sense" that is cultivated through a classical, liberal arts education. Dr. Kreeft describes liberal arts education as ". . . The fundamental subjects that students will need as a foundation to build on for the rest of their educational life, no matter what specialized subjects they take later, in college and graduate school. Most important of all, these are the subjects we need to know for life, for a life that is free and not slavish (thus the term 'liberal education')."



Inspired by Pope St. John Paul II, the Chesterton motto is "Cultura Vitae," the culture of life, a battle cry to triumph over the materialism and despair that pervade our culture and to accept our Lord's offer to have life and have it abundantly. The Chesterton classical curriculum combines a broad liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on the cultivation of Christian virtues and an appreciation of beauty.



As Kreeft shared with the Catholic World Report in 2020, "All that is clear (to me, anyway) is that beauty, like truth and goodness, is divinely designed to be food for our souls; that is why He designed in us an innate and universal hunger for it. ... Beauty is the first thing we notice and love. It is the ambassador, or the sales representative, for truth and goodness. That's why Dostoevsky said it would save the world."



Chesterton's mandatory four years of art make its education truly holistic and unique. Students not only develop their creative nature and gain the tools and the technique with which to express their ideas, feelings, and love, but also the analytical skills with which to judge a work of art and exposure to great art.



Chesterton Academy of the Immaculata hopes to form and inspire a new generation of joyful leaders and saints. After visiting several Chesterton Academies, the Immaculata founders were struck by the pervasive atmosphere of love and joy that characterized each school. When asked what makes the "Chesterton difference," the answer resides with G.K. Chesterton again: "The one thing that is never taught . . . Is that there is a whole truth of things, and that in knowing it and speaking it we are happy."



The next generation is inheriting a culture where discerning the truth is extremely challenging. The founders of this new school believe the essence of Christian joy is knowledge of the truth and our relationship with He who is the Truth. Chesterton Academy will strive to prepare students to be joyful Christian leaders and beacons of hope.



For families interested in applying, visit chestertonimmaculata.org/admissions.







MEGHAN KRENSELEWSKI IS A CATHOLIC WIFE AND MOTHER OF FOUR IN METROWEST BOSTON.