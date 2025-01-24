Xaverian senior pays it forward for food-insecure families

Read Special Section

For as long as he can remember, food insecurity has been a subject near and dear to Xaverian senior Jad Kiriaki's heart. He attended Sacred Heart School in Weymouth for elementary school, and seasonal service projects always included a food drive. "Food insecurity has been on the rise in my community due to poverty, income inequality, systemic discrimination, unemployment, low wages, and the high cost of groceries," Jad says. And he has personally felt the positive impact of his local food pantry when his mom lost both of her jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since then, I knew I wanted to focus my efforts and service work with my local pantry to pay it forward," he says.



For Jad's Eagle Scout service project, he was determined to make a difference for Hunger Action Month in September. He decided to support the Weymouth Food Pantry in three ways. The first was to build a donation bin that would allow shelf stable goods to be delivered outside of normal hours of operation and be protected from weather conditions and wildlife. The second was to organize a volunteer day with his troop and friends during which they would commit to organizing donations, checking food quality, and packing and loading goods onto pallets. And lastly, it was to deliver 400 jars of peanut butter and jelly to the pantry.



He partnered with members of the Xaverian community to expand his reach, including Xaverian's X-Ploration center director, Mr. Ryan Howard. "I met with him after school one day and discussed my project," Jad explains. "He took the time to listen and assisted me in drawing plans for a donation bin, ensuring a sturdy design, and talked me through the materials I needed." Mr. Howard wasn't his only source of help at Xaverian, though. Mr. Jim Conley, Xaverian's campus ministry director, helped him with outreach efforts within the school and allowed him to place a donation bin in the campus ministry center.



Jad found fulfillment in helping local families who he says, "I never met and would probably never know." Though his goal was to donate 400 jars of peanut butter and jelly, he was able to gather 2,400 of them to support the local food pantry and other nearby towns. He also coordinated and led 37 members from Boy Scout Troop #19 and other friends to volunteer at the pantry. He calls them "pantry heroes," adding that they "helped me make such a positive impact, helped those in need, created lasting connections, and heightened awareness during September's Hunger Awareness Month."