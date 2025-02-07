Sacred Heart University: A tradition of excellence and innovation

Read Special Section

Since its founding in 1963, Sacred Heart University (SHU) has remained steadfast in its mission: to provide a transformative education that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit. As the second-largest Catholic university in New England, SHU blends the richness of a liberal arts tradition with the innovation needed for today's ever-evolving world. With more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs across five colleges and three schools, SHU prepares students not just to enter the workforce, but to lead and inspire within it.







A campus built for success



Conveniently located in beautiful Fairfield, Connecticut, SHU's 311-acre suburban campus is a hub of academic excellence and experiential learning. The University's academic and residential facilities are state-of-the-art, ensuring students engage in hands-on experiences that bring theory to life and foster growth outside the classroom. The West Campus, housed in the former global headquarters of General Electric, is a dynamic space, where business and technology students collaborate in the AI Lab, Finance Lab, and IDEA Lab. The Center for Healthcare Education offers nursing and health professions students access to cutting-edge simulation labs and medical technologies, setting them on a path to success in high-demand careers. The Martire Center for Liberal Arts houses multimedia production studios, television and podcast studios, screening rooms and collaborative workspaces designed for hands-on learning in communication, media and the arts.







Global perspectives and real-world learning



SHU's commitment to global education expands students' horizons. Study-abroad opportunities are available at the University's international campus in Dingle, Ireland, and its partner campus in Rome, along with academic and service-learning programs spanning six continents. Whether researching marine life in the Long Island Sound, interning at Fortune 500 companies, or engaging in service-learning projects, SHU students gain invaluable real-world experience that sets them apart. With a prime location near New York City and Boston, SHU students have access to top-tier internships, networking opportunities, and cultural experiences that enhance their education and career readiness.







A vibrant student life



Sacred Heart fosters a close-knit, dynamic student community. With more than 100 student organizations, including fraternities, sororities, academic clubs, and service organizations, there are countless ways to get involved. The University is home to 33 NCAA Division I athletic teams, along with 36 intercollegiate club sports. The opening of the Martire Family Arena and renovations to the William Pitt Athletic and Convocation Center underscore SHU's dedication to athletics and student wellness.



For those with artistic aspirations, SHU offers an elite performing arts program led by accomplished industry professionals. The brand new John and Sabina Petillo Center for the Performing Arts reimagined the former performing arts area into a premier space for theatre, music, and dance students to hone their craft. With nationally recognized dance, choral, band and orchestra and theatre arts programs, students are encouraged to pursue their passion for the arts in a supportive and enriching environment.







Preparing leaders of tomorrow



Sacred Heart University's dedication to personalized education ensures students receive the support they need to thrive academically and personally. Faculty members are not only educators but also mentors, guiding students through rigorous coursework and research opportunities. The University's nearly 100 percent placement rate for graduates into full-time jobs or advanced studies is a testament to the exceptional preparation students receive.



Rooted in Catholic intellectual tradition and committed to innovation, Sacred Heart University empowers students to make a meaningful impact on their communities and the world.



To learn more about how Sacred Heart University can shape your future, visit www.sacredheart.