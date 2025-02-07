The role model and mentor behind countless successful science careers

Read Special Section

For more than 20 years, Dr. Marsha A. Moses '75 has welcomed Stonehill science students and grads to her Boston Children's Hospital lab. The impact has been profound.



They are now biologists, chemists, academics, clinicians, and industry leaders.



There's a biotech co-founder and a graduate student in chemical biology at Scripps Research; a surgeon practicing at Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center; a resident training in family medicine at Umass Chan Medical School; and another in surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



What unites these alumni, beyond their bachelor's degrees and a calling to science? They are among the scores of Stonehill students and graduates who have discovered transformational mentorship in the laboratory of fellow Stonehill graduate Marsha A. Moses '75.



Moses is the Julia Dyckman Andrus Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital.



During Moses' senior year at Stonehill, she completed an independent study with Biology Professor Sandra McAllister that affirmed an interest in biology and chemistry and fueled her belief that a fulfilling career in science was possible.



"Here was this accomplished professor, a woman, who was conducting research and teaching the hard sciences, giving me my first chance to spend time working independently in a research lab," Moses says. "That was when I truly fell in love with scientific research."







Hard science and soft skills



In appreciation for the mentoring she received, when Moses eventually had her own name on a laboratory door, she resolved to open it to current Stonehill students in kind. "Once I was running my own lab, it was clear how many opportunities I could unlock for students by hosting and mentoring them here."



Over two-plus decades, her mentorship of Stonehill students and alumni has developed organically and taken shape in different ways, from hosting full-semester internships to lab visits and to even hiring many former students for full-time jobs post-graduation.



Notably, Moses ensures her mentees' lab time is well-spent on "meaningful" work: running experiments, curating the lab's tissue bank, collecting samples, attending lab meetings -- even being included in published research. Students go on to their chosen next step with a robust curriculum vitae reflecting experience within a preeminent academic research lab.



Dr. Cassandra Daisy '18, the family medicine resident at Umass Chan Medical School, says her time in Moses' lab gave her invaluable experience; it also gave her the confidence to trust her gut. "Dr. Moses trusted me to make decisions," she says. "Even when I made a different one than she may have made, she helped me learn from it and try again."







Mentorship comes full circle



Biology major Stephen Cobbs '23, one of the newest Stonehill graduates to join Moses' lab, recognizes the intrinsic value of the opportunities he's found there. "Mentorship is imperative to research," he says. "I truly would not be here today without the mentors I found within the Stonehill community."



Rama Aldakhlallah '20, who also was a lab technician in Moses' lab, also sees the experience as transformative. With Moses' support, she completed Harvard Extension School courses and then applied to the graduate program in chemical biology at Scripps. She hopes to one day be the principal investigator of her own lab, researching, teaching -- and, of course, mentoring. "I was so lucky to have Dr. Moses as a role model. She's inspired me to want to do the same for others," Aldakhlallah says.



The mentor role comes naturally to Moses, who has been recognized with numerous mentorship awards from Boston Children's and Harvard Medical School. "I can give these students access to extraordinary research scientists, clinicians, and experiences," she says. "So of course I do -- and in return, they always make me proud."







Prioritizing patients in research



Moses also ensures that mentees never lose sight of the ultimate beneficiary of their work: patients. "She taught me to always think of the bigger picture," Daisy says. "Although it would be many years until a patient could benefit from our work, Dr. Moses is always thinking about what is best for a patient."



For former intern Eric Schott '13, the cutting-edge research being conducted in the Moses lab along with the history of Moses' Program -- it was founded by legendary surgeon/scientist Dr. Judah Folkman, who established the field of angiogenesis research -- were both inspiring. "It was incredible to understand the history of this profound research that has taken place there and impacted a lot of lives," he notes.



After completing his Ph.D. at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, Schott parlayed his clinical research interests into a therapeutic idea as co-founder of the company Solarea Bio. He says Moses encourages an entrepreneurial spirit among her mentees. "While working with Dr. Moses, I learned to independently seek answers by asking the right questions and to step outside the box in my thinking," he says.