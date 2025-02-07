Small school, big heart: The close-knit community at St. Michael's College lifts up students -- and changes lives

Read Special Section

When Aidan Finnegan arrived at St. Michael's College as a first-year student three years ago, he wasn't sure what he wanted to study and didn't have a lot of confidence in his academic abilities.



One thing he did know: He wanted to play rugby. He'd grown up in the Boston area and had been playing the sport since seventh grade.



A few months in, Finnegan took a tough hit. "I caught a couple knees to the head and ended up with a traumatic brain injury," he said. He started having seizures -- eight to 10 a day -- that sometimes required hospitalization. His schoolwork suffered. The injury almost derailed his college career.



What saved him was his professors. "They didn't let me off the hook," and with continuing faculty support, Finnegan improved his grades and found a major -- political science. He took classes in French and philosophy because the college required it, but he liked those subjects so much he added them as minors. He got involved in student government.



He managed to end his second semester with a 4.0 GPA and made the dean's list. "That's something I never thought I would be capable of," he said. Next year, he sees law school in his future.



Transformative educational experiences such as Finnegan's are not unusual at the small liberal arts school in Colchester. Founded in 1904 by the Catholic Society of St. Edmund, St. Michael's has always been guided by the principles of education, justice, and service.



"The student experience is our priority," said President Richard Plumb, PhD. "Our vision is to provide students with the skills, professionalism, and empathy to navigate the complexities of the modern world."







Offering uncommon opportunities



St. Michael's delivers on that promise in multiple ways. In addition to choosing among 40 majors, students can benefit from three interdisciplinary institutes focused on global engagement, environmental stewardship, and advancing equity and justice. Personalized learning environments foster close relationships with faculty, staff, and coaches and encourage undergraduate research, internships, advocacy work, and leadership opportunities.



Opportunities such as the school's Fire and Rescue squad and Mobilization of Volunteer Efforts (MOVE) program, where students can advocate, intern and volunteer.



"Student learning does not end when class ends; it's the real-world engagement that makes us stand out."







Preparing students for meaningful lives



All of these experiences add up to an education that prepares students for a wide variety of careers. Vermont's commerce secretary, Lindsay Kurrle, graduated in 1993.



"St. Michael's College set me on a path toward personal and professional success, which I reflect on often. Choosing a faith-based, liberal arts education in a close-knit community was one of my life's best decisions. Not only did I earn an accounting degree, but I also made lifelong friendships and acquired tools that have proven invaluable as I navigated life and career."



The college's campus community mattered to Jared Peick '13, too. "As a biology major, my studies were amplified by courses like philosophy, communications, and religious studies. Faculty encouraged critical thinking and utilizing the interdisciplinary mindset taught in the liberal arts curriculum."



That community also drew president Plumb to the school. In his inaugural address, he shared a story about his chance encounter with the associate dean of the College of Engineering as a freshman at Syracuse University.



"He asked if I was a first-year student and what I hoped to achieve in college. I shared that I liked math and science, loved rowing, and wanted to study engineering but had been told I was not smart enough. At the end of our conversation, the dean asked me to walk with him to his office . . . And he transferred me into the engineering program that morning." Plumb graduated at the top of his class.



"His belief in me changed the course of my life. At St. Michael's, I feel that same spirit -- a belief not only in me but in the limitless potential of this institution and its people."



