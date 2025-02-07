Thomas Aquinas College to host New England Open House

Read Special Section

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of its New England campus, Thomas Aquinas College in Northfield, Massachusetts, will host a weekend-long Open House for high school students from Feb. 27 to March 1.



"We are looking forward to welcoming high school juniors and seniors," says John Jost, director of admissions. "The Open House is an invaluable opportunity for prospective students to gain insight into the unique experience at Thomas Aquinas College. It allows them to engage with our faculty, explore our classical curriculum, and participate in the faith life of this Catholic community."



Founded in 1971 in California, TAC has developed a reputation as one of the preeminent Catholic colleges in the United States. It regularly achieves top rankings for academics in secular guides, such as the Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report, while also being recognized for its Catholic fidelity in publications such as the Newman Guide and the National Catholic Register. In 2019, the College opened its New England campus on a beautiful, century-old campus in Western Massachusetts, where it now draws students from across the country and the world.



"Although we have been in the Northeast for five years, we very much still feel like the new kids on the block," says. Mr. Jost. "We are eager to make new friends and introduce ourselves to prospective students and their families on the East Coast."



Thomas Aquinas College offers an academic program like none other in the United States. Students all pursue the same, integrated curriculum -- including four years of mathematics, natural science, philosophy, and theology -- in which they read the greatest works of Western civilization, not textbooks. They discuss these works every day in focused classroom conversations, where fewer than 20 students and a member of the teaching faculty sit around a table, working together to discern the truth and make it their own.



"One of the great things about the Open House is it allows prospective students to see for themselves whether they would be a good fit for our curriculum," says Mr. Jost. "Not only do they get to sit in on some classes and see our students at work, but they also get to participate in a classroom discussion of their own."



Outside the classroom, Open House attendees will get to experience the conversations and friendships that are the lifeblood of a Thomas Aquinas College education: at meals in the dining commons, at night in the residence halls, and at a wide range of on-campus events. Some of the highlights include a basketball game and pool party in the Pope St. John Paul II Athletic Center and a group game night at the Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Student Center.



Additionally, they will get a taste of the College's rich spiritual life. The campus's beautifully restored Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel -- recently named a Jubilee Year pilgrimage site -- will be available throughout the weekend for Mass, confessions, eucharistic adoration, and a nightly rosary. "On Saturday, March 1, the last day of the Open House, families are welcome to attend the 11:30 a.m. Mass in the chapel, then stay and enjoy lunch with us afterward, when they come to pick up their students," says Mr. Jost.



"We hope our guests will leave having experienced at least a sliver of what Thomas Aquinas College has to offer," Mr. Jost adds. "Enjoy the program! Don't leave without having asked what questions you have about the education -- or life afterward!"



There is no charge to attend the Open House, but space is limited. To reserve your spot, go to thaq.co/open25 or call 413-846-1200.