Carmel Terrace Assisted Living celebrates 30 years of caring: A legacy of compassion and community

Carmel Terrace Assisted Living, a non-profit Catholic community dedicated to providing compassionate care and a welcoming home for seniors, celebrates their 30th anniversary in 2025. For three decades, Carmel Terrace has been a trusted provider of exceptional assisted and independent living services on the beautiful Framingham campus, connected to St. Patrick's Manor skilled, long-term, short-term rehabilitation and memory care. Both homes uphold the values of dignity, respect, and service to others in the heart of our community.



Opened in 1995, Carmel Terrace has continually focused on enhancing the quality of life for its residents while fostering a supportive, spiritual, and inclusive environment. As a Catholic organization sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, the home's mission is rooted in the belief that every individual is made in the image and likeness of God, and as such, deserves to live their later years with care, comfort, and joy.



"We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our residents and their families over the past 30 years," said Wayne Schuberth, executive director of Carmel Terrace. "This milestone represents more than just the passage of time; it's a testament to the relationships built, the care provided, and the support offered to those who call Carmel Terrace home. We are proud of our legacy and excited for the future."



As part of the Carmelite System, Carmel Terrace has always prioritized the well-being of its residents, ensuring that they receive personalized care in a homelike setting. The home offers a range of services and amenities, including assisted and independent living, restaurant style dining, enriching activities, daily Mass, and spiritual enrichment, with a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each individual.



Carmel Terrace is on the same campus as St. Patrick's Manor skilled nursing center, which has cared for residents since 1953, first in Boston and in Framingham since 1970, providing a continuum of care for residents of both homes. The campus reinforces the Carmelite Sisters' mission to create a vibrant, close-knit atmosphere, where everyone is treated with respect, kindness, and love.



To mark this special achievement, Carmel Terrace will host 30th-anniversary celebrations throughout the year, to be announced. The events will highlight the milestones of the past three decades, as well as honor the staff, volunteers, residents, and supporters who have contributed to the home's success.



The Carmelite Sisters -- A tradition of compassionate care



Established in 1929, The Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm was the first American community of religious women founded solely to care for the aged. St. Patrick's Manor and Carmel Terrace Assisted Living in Framingham are two of over a dozen homes sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm in the United States and Ireland. The Framingham campus meets a broad range of needs of older adults, including long-term, skilled nursing and memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and both assisted and independent living. Residents enjoy the nurturing culture of the Carmelite Sisters and core values of hospitality, compassion, sanctity of life and shared commitment. The difference is love!



Visit www.carmelitesystem.org or call 508-788-8000 for more information about Carmel Terrace Assisted Living and 508-879-8000 for St. Patrick's Manor Skilled Nursing services offered, or to schedule a tour.