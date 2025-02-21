The Franciscan Guest House: A hidden gem in Kennebunk, Maine

Read Special Section

The Franciscan Guest House offers affordable and modest accommodations located within walking distance to the peaceful Kennebunk beaches and picturesque Kennebunkport village. Being one of the most budget-friendly options in town, our rooms embody a warm and welcoming charm, while still offering all the essential amenities. During your stay, explore the beautiful and serene grounds of the nearby Franciscan Monastery, complete with riverside paths and resting spots to experience a unique and unforgettable getaway.



A historic treasure in paradise...







History of the Franciscan Estate



With lawns designed by the renowned Frederick Law Olmsted Brothers, the architects of New York City's Central Park and Boston's Emerald Necklace, the history of the Franciscan Estate is a captivating one. In 1947, the property was purchased by the Lithuanian Friars of St. Casimir Province who fled the Soviet invasion of Lithuania. From then, it became a religious center for the friars, the Lithuanian diaspora, and countless others.







St. Anthony's Franciscan Monastery



St. Anthony's Franciscan Monastery, located next to the Franciscan Guest House, is an active friary with expansive outdoor grounds open to the public from sunrise to sunset. Visitors are warmly welcomed by the friars to experience the serene beauty of the riverside walking paths, gardens, woodlands, and outdoor chapels. A "Walking Tour of the Shrines" brochure is available at the reception of the Franciscan Guest House.



For more information about booking your stay here at the Franciscan Guest House, visit our website, www.franciscanguesthouse.com, or call 207-967-4865.