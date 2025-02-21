Marian Pilgrimages: Specializing in sending groups and individuals to Marian Shrines for over 25 years

Read Special Section

Marian Pilgrimages has been organizing pilgrimages to Marian Shrines around the world for over 25 years. Our family-run business offers custom-made itineraries to Marian Shrines such as Medjugorje, Lourdes, Fatima, the Holy Land, and Italy. We, at Marian Pilgrimages, pride ourselves on the good standard of accommodation, our fantastic team of guides, and the welcoming nature of all staff.



Now, with our office in Massachusetts, it makes it easier for people from the US and Canada to join our pilgrimages.



At Marian Pilgrimages, we believe that a pilgrimage should help deepen our focus, renew our spirit of love, forgiveness, and peace and overall replenish our faith. A pilgrimage is a deeply individual experience and we, at Marian Pilgrimages, believe that we provide the spiritual environment accompanied with like-minded pilgrims and a structured program to make sure that you receive the most out of your pilgrimage with the least amount of hassle.







Why travel with Marian Pilgrimages



With a loyalty in providing successful pilgrimages and a belief in the messages and meaning of the shrines, Marian Pilgrimages offers not only a spiritual pilgrimage but an extensive, professional program.



Advertisement

We believe that by going with Marian Pilgrimages you will benefit by being part of the "Family" that is Marian Pilgrimages. Receiving complete support, both here in the US and on the ground, we will endeavor to make your pilgrimage a rewarding and fruitful experience.



From the moment we receive your call, our dedicated staff in the US is on hand to offer advice and direction to make sure your pilgrimage is specifically tailored to your needs. When you arrive at your destination, this support continues throughout your pilgrimage. Our itineraries have been designed and tailored with 25 years of experience behind us in organizing pilgrimages. We have ensured that all Marian Pilgrimages programs will encompass the Blessed aspects of your venue, all the while being conscious of balancing the individual's needs and ability with taking part in the itinerary. Your guides, alongside our office staff, work closely together to ensure all facets of each pilgrim's booking is taken care of.



Mary and Melissa's helpfulness, understanding, and attention to detail, along with the wonderful guides and program in the various pilgrimage destinations, are some of the many reasons people continue to make Marian Pilgrimages USA their company of choice when thinking of going on a pilgrimage.



For more information, contact Marian Pilgrimages at 781-331-2444, Mary@marianusa.com, or Melissa@marianusa.com.