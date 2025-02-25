Despite 'critical' condition, pope is working from hospital room

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- In a sign affirming that Pope Francis has been able to conduct work while in the hospital, the Vatican said the pope had met with the top officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State and had signed several decrees in sainthood causes.



The Vatican press office said Feb. 25 that the pope had signed the decrees the previous day during a meeting at Rome's Gemelli hospital with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute secretary of state.



The announcement followed a typically brief morning update on the health of the 88-year-old pope, which said, "The pope rested well, all night."



Pope Francis, diagnosed with double pneumonia, has been in the hospital since Feb. 14.



A medical bulletin published by the Vatican late Feb. 24, said Pope Francis' condition had shown a slight improvement during the day, but his condition remained critical. He had not had another "asthmatic respiratory crisis," so doctors were able to reduce the oxygen he is receiving by nasal cannula.



Hours after visiting Pope Francis in the hospital, Cardinal Parolin led the recitation of the rosary in St. Peter's Square, praying for the pope and his health. Some two dozen cardinals joined the nighttime prayer, along with officials of the Roman Curia and hundreds of Catholics from Rome and around the world.



The 9 p.m. rosary will be a fixed appointment, the Vatican said. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was scheduled to lead the prayer Feb. 25.



