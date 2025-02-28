UPDATE: Pope's condition worsened after inhaling vomit, on stronger ventilation

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- After experiencing progressive improvement the past few days, Pope Francis experienced "an isolated crisis of bronchospasm" which led to coughing and "vomiting with inhalation," which worsened his respiratory condition, the Vatican said.



The pope had spent the morning "alternating respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel" in his suite of rooms on the 10th floor of Rome's Gemelli Hospital, according to the Vatican bulletin Feb. 28. He had also received the Eucharist.



However, around 2 p.m. local time, the pope experienced "an isolated crisis of bronchospasm" followed by "an episode of vomiting," according to the Vatican's evening medical bulletin.



Medical staff promptly aspirated the pope's airways to remove any obstruction "and began noninvasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange," that is, with his blood's oxygen levels returning to the levels he had before the crisis.



The Vatican said, "The Holy Father remained alert and oriented at all times, cooperating with the therapeutic procedures."



His prognosis remains guarded, which means, a Vatican source said, that the pope is still not out of danger.



The source said the mechanical ventilation entails pumping a greater amount of oxygen mixed with air delivered through a mask covering the pope's nose and mouth. It offers a greater flow of oxygen than the "ventimask" that he had been using since Feb. 27 and the nasal cannula, which he had been using previously when he needed it.



Doctors will need another 24 to 48 hours to see if his condition worsens from having inhaled vomit, the source said. Usually, people who experience this have "worse consequences," but the pope overcame the crisis.



However, the source said, the pope is in good spirits, vigilant and reacts normally to his surroundings. The source added the pope has received "an incredible amount" of cards, letters, drawings and flowers from children and well-wishers.



The pope had experienced an asthmatic breathing crisis Feb. 22, in which the pope could not breathe, the source said. The crisis Feb. 28 was a coughing fit, which led to vomiting. Inhaling vomit can lead to irritation, infection or inflammation of lung tissue.



While Pope Francis' condition had continued to improve, the Vatican announced Feb. 28 that he would not lead his traditional Ash Wednesday services in Rome March 5.



Instead, the Vatican said, the Ash Wednesday procession from the Rome Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the major penitentiary or head of the Apostolic Penitentiary, a church court dealing with matters of conscience.



The Vatican announcement Feb. 28 came after a brief morning bulletin that said the pope had had a peaceful night and was resting.



A source later said the pope got out of bed, had breakfast, was reading newspapers and was continuing to receive his treatment and doing his respiratory physiotherapy. Pope Francis, 88, has been undergoing treatment for double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14.



As of Feb. 26, the evening bulletins had no longer been describing the pope's condition as "critical" as they had each day since Feb. 22 when he had the "asthmatic respiratory crisis." He began receiving high-flow oxygen through a nasal cannula after that incident and, as of Feb. 27, after the pope's breathing had improved enough, he was alternating between using the high-flow oxygen and using a "ventimask," which offers a steady and controlled lower-flow of oxygen.



The Vatican also announced that Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and an Argentine like the pope, would lead the rosary in St. Peter's Square Feb. 28. Cardinals have been leading a nightly rosary to pray for the pope since Feb. 24.



As of Feb. 28, the Vatican had not said what would happen with the midday recitation of the Angelus prayer March 2.



The previous two Sundays the Vatican released the text the pope had prepared for the Angelus, but the pope was not able to not send an audio message or go to the window of his hospital room to greet people gathered in the hospital courtyard to pray for him.

