Fifty-two weeks a year, women religious stand with the poor and immigrants, teach children, fight injustice, heal the sick, share spirituality, empower women, defend the planet, promote peace, create community, offer hope . . .



But for one week, March 8-14, a spotlight shines on women religious and encourages a wide range of campaigns and events to celebrate and encourage others to share in the spirituality, charisms, and community of women religious.



The Sisters of St. Anne were founded in Canada, sending a group to the United States in 1867. There has been an active community in Marlborough, MA, since 1887. Sisters from the congregation have served in many local areas throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, in addition to their work across the United States, Canada, Haiti, Chile, and Africa. Blessed Marie Anne Blondin founded the order responding to the need for equal education for both boys and girls. The order broadened the sense of "education," expanding beyond traditional classrooms to the world at large.



In the past year, the sisters have been active in local Catholic parishes as members of parish ministries, directors of Religious Education and After School Programs, pastoral associates, and with Anna Maria College in Paxton. The community in Marlborough has run food drives for the Marlborough Food Cupboard, monthly walks down Main Street to raise awareness on the Environmental Crises, collected and distributed clothing for newly arrived immigrants to the city. On a broader level, the sisters are members of UNANIMA, an NGO that has a place at the U.N., actively worked to get the vote out in recent elections, and continues to advocate our state and federal legislatures on issues concerning the dignity of all persons. While the numbers of active women religious has declined, their commitment to service remains strong.



Catholic Sisters Week gives the Church the opportunity to celebrate women religious for the contributions they have made to our world through their works of charity and advocacy. Each year, the Sisters of St. Anne choose to highlight one area in which they continue to work in our communities. This year, the initiative is simple but powerful. The sisters will hold your personal intentions in their prayer throughout the week. If you have an intention you would like them to hold in prayer, please email stmariesocialconcerns@gmail.com with prayer intention written in the subject line by Friday, March 7, 2025. The sisters will hold your intention in their prayer.