Fighting the infection of human trafficking

The city of Rome, Italy, will always have a special appeal for me. Since my return to the US last year, after having lived in Rome for 12 years, and worked six years in the Vatican's communications office, I've had the blessing of going back more than once to the Eternal City. Seeing such sites as St. Peter's Square and Basilica, and connecting with members of my community, friends, and former colleagues brings back so many memories.







Talitha Kum



In May of last year, and in February of this year, I returned to Rome at the invitation of Talitha Kum, an international network of women religious working to eradicate human trafficking. What an honor it is to work side by side with fellow women religious who are responding to one of the worst humanitarian crises taking place today.



While being engaged with Talitha Kum, I've begun to think of women religious as the world's white blood cells. Wherever there is an infection, disease, a vacuum in the world, you will find women religious seeking to treat that wound. Some of these "white blood cells" began to multiply and network in 1998 under the guidance of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG).







A brief history



In 2001, a group of superiors general of women religious made a commitment to work together and address the plight of women and children suffering from abuse and sexual exploitation. Later in 2009, the UISG established Talitha Kum to network women religious who had begun to engage in the fight against human trafficking in all its forms.



On Feb. 8, 2015, Pope Francis launched the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, organized by both the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) and their male counterpart, the Union of Superiors General. The day chosen could not have been more appropriate. Feb. 8 is the feast of Sudanese-born St Josephine Bakhita, who had been enslaved as a child, but who would be led by God's providence to the Catholic Church, to the religious life as a Canossian sister, and to the altars as a canonized saint.







Feb. 8 Day of Prayer



For the first time this year, I participated in the events organized in Rome around the Feb. 8 Day of Prayer. Among the highlights of the week were a silent flash mob, a prayer vigil, which included survivor testimonies, a Call for Hope and Healing, and an online prayer-a-thon that contained video contributions from Talitha Kum member and partner organizations from around the world. During the week, Talitha Kum announced that Whoopi Goldberg is getting in on a real "Sister Act" by teaming up with Talitha Kum in their crusade against human trafficking.







Survivors' stories



Several survivors told their stories during the prayer-a-thon. These were moving testimonies of great suffering but also of great resilience:



Noel Musanga, trafficked to Saudi Arabia, is now a business owner in Kenya, thanks to sisters belonging to Talitha Kum. Pauline Wanjiru, trafficked to Lebanon, now runs a laundromat in Kenya after receiving assistance from Talitha Kum to return home. Dinnah Najala now receives support for her education from Talitha Kum in Kenya after having ended up in a fraudulent domestic work situation. Cherry Ann from the Philippines, trafficked to Riyadh, was able to return home because she contacted a former high school teacher, a sister and member of Talitha Kum.







The involvement of young people



Since 2021, Talitha Kum has invited young people and survivors to partner with them. Every year, they now gather in Rome around Feb. 8 to network among themselves. Several of them also shared their stories during the week.



"Being in Talitha Kum reminds me that no matter how scared I am, trust me, I'm so scared right now, no matter how scared we are, it is our voice that gives us freedom." -- Pauline Akinyi Juma, survivor of gender-based violence, now founder of Rebirth of a Queen, a shelter for victims of gender-based violence in Kenya.



"I'm proud to be a Talitha Kum youth ambassador, a global network of young leaders committed to dismantling the systems that allow human trafficking to thrive." -- Mary Mugo, founder of Sema Nami, fighting human trafficking and gender-based violence in Kenya.







Pope Francis welcomes us



The highlight of everyone's week was our audience with Pope Francis on Feb. 7. The audience was more intimate than usual since it was held in Casa Santa Marta instead of the imposing Apostolic Palace. Even the way the pope read his prepared remarks was very different. We were just a few feet away from him. No microphone was needed. He was "unmuted," you could say, as we witnessed his facial expressions accompanying his words, which were met with spontaneous murmurs of agreement from our group. He was speaking to our hearts.



It is always an honor for me to be called on by the Talitha Kum network to lend a hand in the area of communication. As Pauline Akinyi Juma said above, it is by giving survivors a voice that they can find freedom. Pope Francis says that it is the silence of indifference that enables cruelty to infect our world. I may be one white blood cell, but I know that when white blood cells join to fight infection, they multiply at life-saving rates. In the same way, Talitha Kum has activated women religious, young people, and survivors around the world to fight the infection of human trafficking. To join in this fight, visit the website: www.talithakum.info.