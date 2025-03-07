The Grey Nuns read the signs of the times through the eyes of faith and hope

Read Special Section

In this Jubilee Year, with the theme -- "Pilgrims of Hope" -- the Grey Nuns of Lexington are reading the signs of the times through the eyes of faith and hope -- and acting on both.



In the sisters' quiet and effective way, they are turning up the dial on hope and sharing their joy with fellow residents at Youville Place and the surrounding community. "The sisters are an important part of Youville's culture of care, compassion, and fun, whether it's someone's birthday, an invitation to a cup of coffee, a brisk walk around the pond, or modeling respect and open mindedness with neighbors," said resident Nancy Ross. At a recent program on the Jubilee, when participants were asked where in lies their hope in the Church and in the world, Sister Marcia responded, "My hope is in the laity -- that we link arms and move forward together." And so, this is how Sister Marcia moves through her days.



The Grey Nuns, formally known as The Sisters of Charity of Montreal, were one of many congregations invited to the United States in the 19th century by local bishops who saw the great need to protect the human dignity of people who were poor and vulnerable, often immigrants and refugees. Medical care and education became the hallmark of Catholic sisters' contribution to a developing nation.



The Grey Nuns first came to the United States in answer to a plea from a priest in Toledo, Ohio, following the 1854 cholera epidemic "to raise orphans and help cure the sick." This same missionary spirit eventually led the Grey Nuns to New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, where they established and staffed hospitals and orphanages, as well as long-term care communities and social service organizations. This nursing and social service congregation provided compassionate and dignified long-term care and end-of-life care long before there was a name for it.



Ever-ready to listen to and trust in "Divine Providence," the Grey Nuns, as other women's religions communities, were known for reading the signs of the times and going and doing what was needed, always alongside their fellow travelers on the way. The Grey Nuns, now in their 80s and 90s, continue to witness Gospel faith and hope, trusting that God will provide a way forward for the good.



Today, sisters and sacristans Marie Mansfield and Helene George ensure the celebration of Mass five days a week, while Sisters Marcia Wiley and Jeanne Poor volunteer on Fridays at the Lexington Interfaith Food Pantry. Sister Dolores Blanchard has brought holy communion to a nearby nursing home until recently. And, when not sharing a puzzle, Sister Theresa Rousseau made time to hand knit 35 warm hats, which she donated at Christmas to women and men affiliated with Chaplains on the Way in Waltham. The three virtues, faith, hope, and charity are alive and well.



In this Jubilee Year of Hope, may the Grey Nuns' challenge, "to be a prayerful presence and transformative, prophetic witness wherever human needs are being neglected," be ours, too.