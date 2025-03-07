Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston continue to be a compassionate presence

Read Special Section

Recently, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston created a statement developed to respond to the current concerns regarding new people in our country:



"We, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, have ministered with and for immigrants since our arrival in Boston in 1873. Compelled by the Gospel message of Jesus (Mt. 25) and Catholic Social Teaching, we continue to live our mission of unifying love as we stand with those who struggle for justice. In this spirit, we embrace the words of Pope Francis on the occasion of the 2025 inauguration, 'Inspired by your nation's ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion.'



At this moment in the life of our nation, we recognize our call to stand with immigrants and be agents of unifying and reconciling love is more needed than ever. As Sisters of St. Joseph, we move always toward profound love of God and neighbor without distinction. In this spirit, we continue to be a compassionate presence for our immigrant communities. Through our advocacy efforts, we call for justice."



Advertisement

In light of our commitment ". . . To stand corporately against those values and powers of our culture or political system which suppress the dignity and worth of persons," we will collaborate with organizations both nationally and locally who are working against the rhetoric and actions which demean and discount the principles of human dignity, welcome, inclusion, and care for all people. "Staying steadfast to these principles in the face of powerful forces working towards contrary purposes may be one of the hardest challenges we will encounter -- collectively and individually. The efforts to be the face of compassion and hope amid actions that create chaos and fear will not be easy. This is a time when we will need one another, and a time when we can lend our voices and our support to many of the organizations and people of faith who are laboring to bear witness to the dignity of each person."



For many years, we have stood in solidarity with immigrants through our various ministries, including schools, pastoral ministries, The Literacy Connection, The Women's Table, and Casserly House. In the spirit of unifying love, we will continue to be a compassionate presence to our dear immigrant neighbors and to stand against hatred, fear, and division in our world.



Visit our website at www.csjboston.org/justice-peace/immigration to learn more.







PEGGY COMFREY, CSJ, IS JUSTICE PROMOTER, AND JOANNE GALLAGHER, CSJ, IS COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR OF THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH OF BOSTON.