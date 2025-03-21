Financial considerations of independent and assisted living

Read Special Section

As people age, many are drawn to the convenience and kinship found at retirement communities. But is a move to independent or assisted living feasible financially?



In the United States, most assisted living residents pay out of pocket. Seniors with insufficient personal savings or long-term care insurance often look to resources offered through MassHealth, Social Security, and other agencies to help cover some of the costs.



A quick budget comparison can provide good insight into the affordability of a move to senior living. At New Horizons, a strictly not-for-profit senior community in Marlborough, we advise prospective residents to break down their current monthly expenses and then consider the factors below.







Entrance fee



Senior living communities that offer a continuum of care often require a bulk upfront payment from new residents. Because the fee can be substantial, it's important to confirm not only the amount and what it covers but also the community's refund policy. At New Horizons, the entrance fee is fully refundable to you or a designated beneficiary when you leave.







Base fee



The base monthly fee at many communities includes housing and some number of meals. Probe beyond the generalities to confirm exactly what is included and what you'll need to cover on your own. New Horizons' basic monthly fee includes the following:



-- Three gourmet home-cooked meals daily



-- Weekly housekeeping and linen service



-- Water, heat, and air conditioning



-- Local phone and basic cable



-- Scheduled transportation and parking



-- Daily Catholic Mass in a spacious on-site chapel



-- A variety of outings, activities, and amenities (including an indoor swimming pool)







Rate lock



At many retirement communities, the monthly fee increases annually. At New Horizons, new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years.



This unique model is possible because New Horizons is owned and operated by the substantially endowed Cummings Foundation. The Foundation effectively subsidizes residents' fees every month by absorbing most cost-of-living and other operational increases.







Living space



Consider the type of living space that suits your needs. Will a cozy studio accommodate you and the furniture you'd like to bring, or will you need a one- or two-bedroom suite? Do you want to be able to cook full meals in your home, or will you be eating in a communal dining room?







Second occupant



It's standard practice for retirement communities to charge a second-occupant fee, typically $1,500 to $2,000 per month. If you're moving in a pair or plan to hire a live-in aide, be sure to incorporate this fee into your budget. At New Horizons, the cost to add a second occupant is just $300 per month.







Assistive services



The fee schedule for personal care services varies from community to community. Some adopt a pay-as-you-go methodology, with charges for individual services as needed, whereas others offer a package for a flat rate. Bear in mind that at-home care provider agencies typically require a four-hour minimum, but so-called a la carte fee structures at assisted living communities can allow for time increments as little as 15 minutes, offering increased flexibility and, potentially, cost savings.







Beyond the cost



Other factors to consider include the value gained from communal living. You'll have built-in social opportunities and access to an array of activities and hotel-like amenities. At New Horizons, this includes a large heated indoor lap swimming pool, multiple theaters, and a game room, greenhouse, and fitness center. Residents also enjoy the convenience of having an apothecary, a general store, and a four-seat hair salon all on site.







