Bring the Gospel of Hope to the World this Lent!

In the Diocese of Chipata, Zambia, the faithful of St. John the Baptist outstation gather midweek to hold a special "Masika" Mass. This Eucharistic celebration is held to give thanks -- 'zikomo' in the local language -- to God for their land's bounty, which is vital to their very survival.



The members come to Mass bearing gifts, the fruits of their harvest, to share with their church, sacrificing from their need to be sure that all are fed. Ten percent of their farms' production, including corn, coffee, bananas, avocados, and live chickens are given to support the needs of all.



Called by a rusty tire rim that serves as a church bell, they come at a moment's notice. Parishioners never know when their priest will be present with the sacraments. They live in hope. Such is the life of faithful Catholics in rural parts of the missions.



The spirit of Masika is the spirit of Lent -- a spirit of sacrifice for the good of others. Each year, Lent is a reminder that our faith calls us to offer our time, talent, and treasure for others, just as Jesus offered Himself for us on the Cross. As always, The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, the official mission agency of our Church, stands ready to fulfill our charge from the Holy Father himself -- to connect Catholics in higher income countries with those most in need in the missions.



This Lent, join The Society for the Propagation of the Faith: reach out to those who are in the greatest need -- for food, shelter, access to clean water, education, but mostly, for the regular proclamation of the saving love of Jesus Christ!



Your greatest gift is your prayers! Please add the missions to your daily prayers. Your financial sacrifice is also vital. Every day, priests, religious, and lay people proclaim the Good News as they offer the opportunity for a better life to millions.



In the spirit of Masika, we ask you to prayerfully sacrifice this Lent to support The Society for the Propagation of the Faith as we build up the Church in places where it is young and struggling. A gift of $80 - $2 a day for Lent -- brings the Gospel of hope to those who have yet to hear it. Visit our website -- propfaithboston.org -- to make a Lenten gift of any size.



For your continued and faith filled support, we offer you the promise of our prayers and a heartfelt 'zikomo!'







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.