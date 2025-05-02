Sometimes, a Hero wears a Cape and a Veil

In the Diocese of Yendi in northern Ghana, missionaries are working to educate people about the acceptance of children born with disabilities. In the minds of some people who hold traditional beliefs, any behavior or appearance considered to be other than "normal" is linked to the spirit world. The children may be accused of witchcraft. Sadly, these little ones are often rejected by their families as they are perceived to be a bad omen for the community. The Church and the Ghanaian government are working hard to change these beliefs but, as Bishop Vincent Boi-Nai of Yendi says, "Old habits die hard."



The Nazareth Home for God's Children in Yendi is a safe place where children of all ages and abilities are cared for and loved unconditionally. Sister Stan Therese Mumuni runs the home. Almost 100 children are given safety, nutritious food, healthcare, education, and most importantly, the knowledge that God loves them.



Sister Stan ensures that the children receive an education that suits their abilities. Her dream is that one day, the children will return to their communities to show how the love and support of the Church has empowered them to develop and reach their personal goals with the gifts God gave them.



One of the children at the home is Sarah. She is a happy twelve-year-old with a bright future ahead of her. She likes to play with her friends, and enjoys math, science, English, and religion at school. She is at the top of her class and has come a long way in the seven years that she has lived at Nazareth Home.



When Sarah was four, she was wrongly accused of being involved in the deaths of fifteen people in her community. Because Sarah had a speech impediment -- she was unable to speak well or clearly -- she did not speak up and defend herself. Some community members took this as proof that she was a "spirit child" in accordance with the local customs. Sarah was thrown out of her village and her life was threatened.



Thankfully, Sister Stan became aware of the danger Sarah was in, fought for her, and rescued the girl. Sarah says of Sister Stan, "I like her because she saved my life."



With education about people with disabilities reaching more communities in Ghana, we pray that stories like Sarah's are less likely to occur. We pray also that the heroic 'Sister Stan's' of the world will continue to be bold advocates for all God's children.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.