From the Eternal City

As I write this column, I am on the plane returning home to Boston from Rome and the funeral of Pope Francis. By the time this column reaches you, we will be nearing the end of the nine days of mourning and the opening of the conclave to elect the next Holy Father.



Permit me to offer some observations about the experience of the weekend.



I was fortunate to secure a small room at the Pontifical North American College. This seminary, governed by the bishops of the United States, houses over 100 American seminarians who study at several different Roman Universities. This college was established in the mid-1800s at a location in the center of Rome. That campus, however, was seized and wrecked by Mussolini's fascists during the Second World War. Returning after the war, the U.S. bishops chose to establish a new campus on Vatican City State territory in order to avoid such incidents in the future. (Later, the original location was repaired and now serves as a residence for American priests who are engaged in postgraduate study.)



Today's North American College stands on the Gianicolo Hill above the Tiber River. Behind the hill, the campus overlooks St. Peter's Basilica. Across the river, the rooftop affords a broad view of the heart of Rome. On a clear day, you can see the mountains that surround the region of the city. It is, I believe, the best view to be found anywhere in Rome. I took advantage of the rooftop terrace for some quiet prayer time. I feel a certain pride knowing that there is such a unique American house in the heart of Rome, and I am grateful to the college and its community for the hospitality during my brief visit. I look forward to enjoying another visit there when I go to Rome to receive the Archbishop's Pallium Stole from the Holy Father (yet to be determined) on the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul.



Most of you will have watched all or part of Pope Francis's funeral, so you know that it was a beautiful sunny day in a glorious spot in front of the faÇade of St. Peter's Basilica. The Holy Father and his people gathered in the embrace of the twin colonnades that line the sides of the piazza. Above us stood the 153 statues of saints that top the colonnade and the faÇade of the church. That may seem an oddly specific number until you realize that such is the number of the fish Peter caught in his net after the miraculous intervention of the Lord Jesus.



While the event was a solemn one, with many emotions of loss and grief, there was also a sense that it was an important and beautiful moment. With so many Catholics from every language, culture, and nation of the world gathered as one, there was a deep sense of oneness in faith and hope. In a sense, we were living the very call that Pope Francis had given to us, challenging us to be brothers and sisters and to accompany one another on the journey of life. There were more than 250,000 people gathered in the piazza and, at several moments, particularly as the Holy Father's casket was brought back into the basilica, the crowds burst into applause. Alternatively, I would never have imagined that such a large group could be as silent as it was at the holiest moments of the Mass.



It was certainly moving to see so many world leaders and heads of state joining us for the funeral. It was also moving to consider that among those leaders were many who would be enemies in any other setting and yet gathered together in peace to honor Pope Francis. I was even more moved by the unity of the faithful. One of the greatest gifts of the Catholic Church is that we come together as brothers and sisters and members of one body in Christ. We should remember this truth, as it is so unique in the human experience.



I do not know where the Holy Spirit will lead the cardinals in their deliberations next week. I do know that I will trust God and look forward to welcoming a new Holy Father. Our communion has endured every possible challenge over millennia, and it has endured and continued to live its mission -- the mission entrusted to us by the Lord Himself -- to offer His grace and mercy to all. May the Lord receive Pope Francis into his arms of mercy. May He bless and guide the cardinal bishops of the Church, and may He bless all of us in this remarkable worldwide communion so that we may do His work and be His Body, the Body of Christ.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston