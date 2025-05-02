Re-inventing rest homes at VNA Senior Living: A real alternative to a nursing home

Read Special Section

For seniors and families looking for a great alternative to nursing home placement, the option of a Level IV Rest Home is very much misunderstood and often overlooked option.



Providing excellent, affordable senior residences and supportive services for more than 100 years, the VNA now offers rest-home level care at its VNA Senior Living Community at Highland Avenue in Somerville, MA, in addition to its independent senior apartments.



Linda S. Cornell, RN, the president/CEO of VNA Senior Living, has been at the forefront of creating innovative models for senior residential care. Ms. Cornell reports that the rest home model is an excellent choice and represents a valuable resource for seniors and their families.



"Licensed by the Department of Public Health, a rest home is ideal for seniors who need a bit more support than assisted living but do not require a skilled nursing home setting. It is also a great option for those who are currently in a nursing home receiving long-term care, or anyone who would benefit from a secure, friendly, supportive, family-type atmosphere.



Ms. Cornell goes on to describe what differentiates a Level IV rest home from nursing homes, as well as from most assisted living residences.



"First and foremost, all of our rooms are private, are about the size of studio apartments, and can be furnished by either the resident or by the VNA. Our associates help with:



-- Transfers/ambulation



-- Bathing/showering/grooming



-- Continence management



-- Medication administration (not just medication reminders)



-- Special dietary requirements



-- Diabetes/wound care/O2 management/skin care



-- Onsite health programs for medical care and podiatry, as well as visiting nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and the PACE Program, which brings primary care services directly to the resident and includes dental, optometry, and audiology, as well as all medications and supplies."



"Rest-home level care is about half the cost of a nursing facility, and there are at least two state funded programs that can help low-income seniors when private funds run low."



The VNA's Senior Living Rest Home on Highland Avenue in Somerville is a special, one-of-a-kind community with many unique common areas, including cozy living rooms on all floors, library, atrium sun garden, patios, hair salon, private dining rooms for family gatherings, and a beautiful chapel offering Catholic Mass and other prayer services for all denominations. The grounds and gardens are lovely and is located in the heart of Somerville.



"If you or your loved one is currently considering or currently in a nursing home, please contact us to discuss your situation. You may be pleasantly surprised that a rest home may be your best option!"



For more information, please contact: Info@vnaem.org or call 617-718-2623. Applications are available at www.vnaem.org.