All eyes on Rome

On the eve of the conclave, I find myself a bit struck by the amount of attention it seems like the whole world is giving to it all. Sure, the conclave is the oldest election process still in use. And whoever becomes pope will speak to -- and in a certain way, for -- 1.4 billion Catholics in every corner of the globe. But what intrigues me is the genuine interest that otherwise secular people have taken in it. For some reason, perhaps one they don't even understand, they are drawn to the Catholic Church. When the smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel -- black or white -- the whole world will be watching and waiting. All eyes will be on Rome.



That doesn't happen very often. So, we should put our best foot forward in making good use of the opportunity to show the world not only who we are, but who Christ is. With the depth and pageantry only the church can muster, we should open ourselves to the questions of those who stop to take a look. We should tell them that Jesus Christ loves them, that he died for them, and that he is risen from the dead. We should show them how that one truth changes everything and how it has the power to change us. And we should invite them to come along with us as we strive to follow him.



And while they are still looking, we should openly admit that we are poor sinners who get it all wrong more than we get it right, that we judge each other, and too often excuse our own shortcomings. We should tell them that the church is not only a field hospital for sinners, but a hostel for hypocrites reaching for authentic faith, but not always grasping hold of it.



And as the pageant of Peter's successor unfolds in the days ahead, let's be sure to temper our Catholic pride with the truth about ourselves. Despite the lavish graces we have been given, we struggle like everyone else. The towering structures and glorious music, the brilliant works of artistic genius, the liturgical pomp and poetic prayer can't wash away our sins or make us better than we are -- only the precious blood of Jesus can do that.



We are Christ's unworthy servants, doing only the little he asked of us. But maybe, while they are turning to look at us, they will catch a glimpse of him, with arms outstretched in welcoming embrace. Perhaps they will see for just a moment the great mystery the church is and how deeply Christ loves her. And when the next pontiff steps out on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, maybe they will see in him the spiritual father they hadn't realized they needed. Just maybe they will hear in his words the voice of the Good Shepherd calling them by name.



As we gather to watch and wait and pray, we ought to be aware that we aren't the only ones encompassed by the colonnade in St. Peter's Square; others are with us there. If we take the time to look at them and love them, this papal election could become the vehicle God uses to make them his.



There is something about the Catholic Church that speaks the language of every human soul. And every human soul longs to hear it and listen. A person's opinions, experience of the church -- or lack thereof -- can all be overcome. For when there's something to look at, it is usually because there is something to see.







- Jaymie Stuart Wolfe is a Catholic convert, wife, and mother of eight. Inspired by the spirituality of St. Francis de Sales, she is an author, speaker, and musician, and provides freelance editorial services to numerous publishers and authors as the principal of One More Basket. Find Jaymie on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @YouFeedThem.