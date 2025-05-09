Archbishop expresses gratitude for firefighters on feast of St. Florian

BRAINTREE -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning sent a message of prayers for firefighters May 4, the feast of St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters.



The day is not only significant to firefighters, but also to Archbishop Henning himself. His father was a New York City firefighter who wore the cross of St. Florian on his lieutenant's badge.



"The Catholics of the Archdiocese of Boston express our profound gratitude for the service of the firefighters in Boston and in the many other communities of the region," the archbishop said in his statement posted on the archdiocese's social media channels. "The sacrifices that they make and the risks you take to protect life and property are a great gift to all of us who call this region home."



St. Florian was a fourth-century Roman soldier who trained a group of firefighters. He was martyred under Emperor Diocletian for refusing to renounce his Christian beliefs. According to tradition, St. Florian stopped a raging fire with a single bucket of water, and his intercession has often been invoked against fires and other disasters.



Archbishop Henning assured Boston's firefighters that the parishes they serve would be praying for them and their families.



"As you work hard to train, run towards danger, and lead grateful survivors to safety, we invoke the intercession of St. Florian for you and the members of your department. We pray that you may be protected from danger, that the Lord will give you strength to rescue those in peril, and that our loving God will bless your families," the archbishop said.

