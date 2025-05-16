Feasts and miracles

During my time as the Bishop of Providence, I came to appreciate the great importance of the Portuguese-speaking community in that state. Among the parishes of the Diocese of Providence, there are 10 that were established to provide pastoral care in Portuguese. The beautiful feasts of those communities are a beloved element of life in Rhode Island, with processions, music, and delicious food. The most important of those feasts is that of Santo Cristo (Holy Christ), the most popular devotion in the Azores and one that has spread to Portuguese-speaking communities around the world.



The feast of Santo Cristo dates to the late 17th century. At the time, a new convent was being established in the Azores, and the Holy Father gave the sisters an image of the suffering Christ at the moment that he is presented to the crowds after his scourging. This tradition of an "ecce homo" or "behold the man" painting or sculpture is a common theme in Christian art that depicts Christ at a moment of great physical suffering, even as his face shows tranquility. The particular image possessed by the convent in the town of Ponte Delgado in the Azores also includes beautiful robes placed about the shoulders of the Lord. This addition, not present in the biblical scene, came about as an act of devotion. The Portuguese Crown gave permission to honor the image of the Lord by clothing it in royal robes. Catholics of Azorean descent in places like New England will often send such robes to the feast to be blessed and then used at home to clothe replica statues of the Santo Cristo for their own churches and feasts.



Last year, while serving in Providence, I received a kind invitation to visit the Azores to take part in the feast Mass and processions of Santo Cristo. I agreed, as I had seen the great faith of the people in my ministry, and I felt a great desire to join in this beautiful devotion to the Lord Jesus at the place where it began. So next week, I will make a brief weekend visit to the islands to take part. While honored to be going, I will need a prayer or two as I have been asked to preach in Portuguese. Maybe I should ask for prayers for those who will have to hear me do so!



New England and California have the largest populations of Portuguese speakers in the United States. Immigrants from the Azores, Portugal, Cape Verde, and Brazil are an important part of our region and of our Catholic parishes and communities. I am so grateful for the lively devotion they have brought to our shores and for their witness of deep and abiding faith and strong family life. Of course, they have also made significant contributions to the wider community.



In the case of the immigrants from the Azores, many arrived in the 1950s and 1960s after a series of devastating volcanic eruptions in the islands forced many thousands from their homes. Then-Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts co-sponsored special legislation to receive refugees from the volcano, and many thousands arrived in New England, where they have made enormous contributions to the local economy. They have returned the welcome shown to them many times over with their hard work and service to the United States in the armed forces.



Over the many years of the Santo Cristo feast, the sisters of the convent point to a number of miracles that have taken place, including deliverance from earthquakes. As I make my pilgrimage to Ponte Delgado and the Feast of Santo Cristo, I will pray for our beautiful archdiocese and its families and communities. I will pray for all the immigrant communities that have brought their faith and contribution to the Archdiocese of Boston. I will pray that we will see the miracle of the Lord's own love and self-sacrifice and that it may touch our hearts with ever greater love for those in need. Over these last six months, you have been my miracle, and I will pray that God may grant you and yours many miracles.



And if you find yourself at one of our local Portuguese feasts, I recommend the malasadas. You won't be disappointed!







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston