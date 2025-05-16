Cardinal O'Malley's statement on pope's election

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley issued the following statement on his personal blog, cardinalseansblog.org, following the election of Pope Leo XIV, May 8.







The whole Church rejoices and gives thanks for the gift God has given to the Church in Pope Leo XIV, a missionary from the Augustinian Order. He served in Peru, a country where scores of Boston priests have also been missionaries since the days of Cardinal Cushing, who founded the Society of St. James. Pope Leo XIV has chosen a name widely associated with the social justice legacy of Pope Leo XIII, who was pontiff at a time of epic upheaval in the world, the time of the industrial revolution, the beginning of Marxism, and widespread immigration. The new Pope's rich pastoral experience in Latin America and as leader of an international religious community, and the years spent in Rome, will all provide valuable preparation for his new ministry as Pope.



Pope Leo's frequent references to peace in his opening remarks point to the mission of the Church to be a leaven for unity in the human family. The second Vatican Council declared in Gaudium et spes, "the joys and the hopes, the griefs and the anxieties of this age, especially of those who are poor or in any way afflicted, these are the joys and hopes, the griefs and anxieties of the followers of Christ. Indeed, nothing genuinely human fails to raise and echo in their hearts."



God in his providence has given us Pope Leo XIV to lead us on this journey of hope. The Holy Spirit, always present in a conclave, guides the Church as we work to build a civilization of love and make God's kingdom more visible. Our task is to announce the Gospel of Jesus Christ with faith and conviction and to witness Christ's loving presence in our midst. At the heart of our mission is the obligation to protect the sacred dignity of every person in God's creation.



I invite Catholics across the globe and particularly in my own nation to join in unity and support for our new Holy Father. Christ has told us that the hallmark of discipleship is the love we have for each other. In this Jubilee Year, the Church is inviting us to be pilgrims of hope, walking together with a special compassion and love for those who are suffering and alone. God in his providence has given us Pope Leo XIV to lead us on this journey of hope.

