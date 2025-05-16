Seminarians of the Archdiocese of Boston

Read Special Section

Fritz Anacreon, 2027, St. Augustine, Divine Mercy, Quincy, MA



Diego Arellano, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of Peace, Aurora, CO



Reverend Mister Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Mary of the Assumption, Uxbridge, MA



Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis, MA



John Vincent Barcinas, 2031, St. John, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, NJ



Reverend Mister Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. James the Great, Boston, MA



Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John, Sacred Hearts, Haverhill, MA



Joshua Campbell, 2031, Our Lady of Providence, St. Patrick, Stoneham, MA



Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, St. Gertrude, Franklin Park, IL



Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John, St. Vincent Martyr, Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo, Brazil



Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Redemptoris Mater, Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe, Chinandega, Nicaragua



Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John, Our Lady of Lourdes, Brockton, MA



Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater, Holy Redeemer, Washington, DC



Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, St. Joseph, Martinsburg, WV



Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater, San Juan de Avila, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic



Patrick Earley, 2031, St. John, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sudbury, MA



Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence, St. Patrick, Stoneham, MA



Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater, Mary Immaculate, Pacoima, CA



Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sudbury, MA



Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John, St. Rose of Lima, Topsfield, MA



Peter Jimenez, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Paul, Cambridge, MA



Samuel Kalu, 2031, St. John, St. Paul, Hingham, MA



Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton, MA



John Vincent Manning, 2031, St. John, St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline, MA



Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton, MA



Diego Mendoza Castillo, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Mother of Christ, Miami, FL



Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John, St. Anthony of Padua, Cambridge, MA



Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Belen, Belen, NM



Maximillian Muenke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Bethesda, MD



Louis Namugera, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Joseph, Needham, MA



Gustavo Neitzke, 2028, Redemptoris Mater, Catedral Sao Jose, Campo Mourao, Brazil



Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. John, Holy Name of Jesus, Providence, RI



Kennedy Oguijuba, 2031, St. John, St. Leonard of Port Maurice, Boston, MA



Juan Ortega, 2031, St. John, St. Katharine Drexel, Boston, MA



Christian Ortez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater, Immaculate Conception, Revere, MA



Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, Immaculate Conception, Revere, MA



Reverend Mister Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater, St. Raphael, Bridgeport, CT



Reverend Mister Diego A. Pena Rincon, 2026, Redemptoris Mater, San Antonio de Padova, Ziapaquira, Colombia



Tomas Plasencia, 2031, Our Lady of Providence, St. Adelaide, Peabody, MA



Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Houston, TX



Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John, St. Bridget, Abington, MA



Reverend Mister Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John, St. Mary of the Assumption, Milford, MA



Aaron C. Sanz, 2028, Redemptoris Mater, Holy Redeemer and St. Mary, West New York, NJ



Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of Peace, Aurora, CO



Christopher Silebi, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, NJ



Paul Simko, 2031, Holy Trinity, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton, MA



Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, Redemptoris Mater, St. Cecilia, Hialeah, FL



Matthew Thoni , 2033, Redemptoris Mater, St. Lawrence, Miami, FL



Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2032, Redemptoris Mater, St. Anthony of Padua, Riverside, CA



Angel Velasquez, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, St. Francis of Assisi, Oren, UT



Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of the Universe, Chicago, IL



Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John, Our Lady of the Visitation, Milton, MA



Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John, St. Paul, Cambridge, MA







Seminarians are listed alphabetically by the last name, with probable year of ordination, current seminary, and home parish.







Thanks to Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Weston; Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline; St. John Seminary, Brighton; and the Vocation Office of the archdiocese for their assistance in compiling this list of our seminarians.