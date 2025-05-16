Seminarians and seminaries by the numbers

Read Special Section

The ordination of new priests for the archdiocese gives The Pilot its annual opportunity to inform our readers of the "state of vocations" in the seminaries where candidates are being formed in the four pillars of priestly formation: human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral.



There are six seminaries where the archdiocese has candidates preparing for priestly ordination at its various stages. While there are different labels for the various stages depending on the seminary, our report uses the "probable" year of ordination to the priesthood for this report.



The Office for Vocations, and the several seminaries provide us with this information, and we are grateful for their assistance.



The six seminaries are:



Holy Trinity Seminary, Dallas, Texas. This seminary is sponsored by the Diocese of Dallas and serves several dioceses in the United States.



Our Lady of Providence Seminary, sponsored by the Diocese of Providence, serves dioceses primarily in New England. This seminary is a residence for college seminarians who are pursuing academic training at nearby colleges, including Providence College.



Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Weston, is, as its name suggests, a national seminary serving many dioceses in the United States, as well as religious orders and dioceses in other nations. The candidates at this seminary usually have been in one or two other careers before their seminary studies.



Advertisement

Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline, is a Boston archdiocesan seminary forming members of the Neocatechumenal Way for service as priests of the Boston Archdiocese.



St. Augustine Seminary, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Toronto, serves not only that archdiocese but other dioceses in Canada, religious orders, and candidates from beyond our neighbor to the north.



St. John Seminary, Brighton, founded in 1884, is sponsored by the Boston Archdiocese and serves not only the formation of many Boston seminarians, but those from other dioceses in the United States, from other nations and religious orders. While the majority of candidates reside at the seminary, there are candidates, usually from religious orders, who commute to the seminary daily for some aspects of their formation.



There are presently 53 seminarians in various stages of formation for the priesthood.



Here they are by seminary.



Holy Trinity 1



Our Lady of Providence 3



Pope St. John National Seminary 5



Redemptoris Mater 24



St. Augustine 1



St. John Seminary 19



By year of probable ordination



2026 5



2027 8



2028 8



2029 2



2030 5



2031 15



2032 3



2033 3



2034 4



Some statistics about the seminaries where there is more than one Boston candidate.



Our Lady of Providence Seminary, where there are three Boston candidates. The seminary has a capacity of 26 residents, currently 18 are enrolled. The seminary also has three priest faculty and several support staff.



Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary has a capacity for 80 seminarians, currently enrolling 33 seminarians; there are 10 ordinary or full-time faculty and 16 part-time or adjunct faculty; and several other support personnel and staff members.



Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary has a capacity for 26 and currently enrolls 24; there are three full-time priest faculty members.



St. John Seminary, Brighton, has a capacity for 85 seminarians and has 50 seminarians in various stages of formation; that number includes the 19 seminarians for the Archdiocese of Boston. The seminary has 18 full-time or ordinary faculty and 15 part-time or adjunct faculty, as well as other members of its support team.