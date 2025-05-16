Boston welcomes six new priests

Read Special Section

Our archdiocese has been blessed with many fine priests. We have never had enough priests, and we certainly have never had more than we need. So, the six deacons who will be ordained priests, or more properly presbyters, on May 17, 2025, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Holy Cross are a welcome addition to the "long black line," which began with an ordination on March 18, 1820, when Father Patrick Byrne was ordained at the "old" Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Franklin Street. Our first bishop, John Cheverus, was the ordaining bishop. Pope Pius VII, who had created the Boston Diocese on April 8, 1808, was still the pope. Others had been ordained elsewhere, usually at the seminaries where they had studied.



In the intervening more than 200 years, there have been more than 3,500 priests ordained for service of this archdiocese. Most of them are known only to the present generation from their names being listed in the necrology. Others left the archdiocese to serve in religious orders or in missions, both home and abroad. All of them were sent by the respective bishops of this diocese to carry out the very same ministries as will our newly ordained priests.



Much has changed in terms of the number of parishes, the number of Catholics, and the multiple agencies, institutions, and educational and social ministries that have also developed. But there are some constants, and these are very much related to the three basic tasks set out for our new priests: teach, govern, and sanctify.



Most often, we meet priests in their sanctifying office. They celebrate the liturgy, especially Mass and the sacraments of baptism, anointing of the sick, and penance, and to witness marriages. They will celebrate funeral Masses bringing the consolation of the Resurrection to the grieving families and praying for the eternal life in Christ of the deceased. They will be called to the side of the sick, at home, in long-term care facilities or in hospitals. They will absolve sinners, showing that the generous mercy of Christ is still available. It is important to remember that his preaching is liturgical and so homilies, brief and liturgically based, are an aspect of his sanctifying office.



Preparing couples for marriage; visiting classrooms in a Catholic school; or visiting religious education classes are times where he is teaching. Helping to form parish ministers, especially liturgical ministers -- readers and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion -- involve his teaching ministry.



He may not be immediately involved in governing, but soon enough he'll be overseeing the management of parish personnel and plants; and making sure the grounds are manicured in the summer and plowed in the winter.



In this special section, you will meet our new priests. There are both extended articles and "mini biographies" of each of them. Keep in mind that, somewhere along the way, they were influenced by someone to ponder a priestly vocation. It could be a family member, a teacher, a parish priest, a woman religious. Don't forget, you are involved as well -- by your prayer for their vocations and priestly ministry and for an increase to the number of "workers in the vineyard of the Lord."



A reminder of the priests who answered the call 50 or 25 years ago is highlighted in the golden and silver jubilarian pages. Most of the priests are still in active ministry and assignments, but even those enjoying well-earned senior priest status are still assisting, especially in parishes.



The ads that support our publication are an even more important indication of the affection and gratitude that the newly ordained and the jubilarians enjoy, especially among the parishes where they served or whence they hail.



The Ordination Class of 2025 will be the first class to be ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop Richard G. Henning. They will also be the first class of Boston priests to be ordained during the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV.



My quick review of our archdiocesan history suggests that this is the first ordination when there is both a new pope and a new archbishop "overlapping."



A friendly last-minute reminder to the ordinandi of 2025, at your Masses of Thanksgiving you should pray during the Eucharistic Prayer . . . "for Leo our pope, and for Richard our bishop and his assistant bishops . . ."



In next week's issue, we'll have coverage of the ordination, as well as the assignments the newly ordained will receive from Archbishop Henning.