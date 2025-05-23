Memorial Day: Pause, Pray, Honor

Related Reading

Memorial Day strikes a chord for organist at Arlington National Cemetery





In the Gospel of John, Jesus tells us that, "No one has greater love than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends. (John 15:13). As we pause to commemorate Memorial Day, let's remember its true significance -- it is a time to reflect on the lives lost in defense of our country's freedoms. Only declared a National Holiday in 1968, creating a three-day weekend, many people fail to pause to remember the heroes who no longer can speak for themselves.



As people of faith, let's do something about that.



Here are a few suggestions:



-- Attend Mass and pray for those who fell in battle. Many local parishes have special Masses on Memorial Day for just this purpose. One near me, Saint Mary of the Nativity in Scituate, Massachusetts holds it in their cemetery. It's incredibly moving. Find one near you.



-- Observe the National Moment of Remembrance. Did you know that Congress established this one-minute pause in December of 2000? At 3 p.m., your local time, stop for one minute -- and ask your companions to do the same -- and pray for the souls of the deceased men and women who make it possible for you to live in the freedoms we enjoy. At that time, all Major League baseball games will stop, and all Amtrak trains will sound their whistles in honor of the dead. Join them in marking the moment.



Advertisement

-- Pray to Saint George, Saint Nicholas, Our Lady of Loreto, and Saint Barbara -- patron saints of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, respectively, for the repose of the souls of the fallen.



-- Pray for the families who have paid the ultimate price and lost a loved one to war.



-- Visit a local cemetery and stop at the graves at which flags are flying. Say a prayer of Thanksgiving to the person at rest beneath the marker. Take your children, or your grandchildren with you so that they, too, remember the real meaning of the day.



At a loss for words? Say this prayer from the US Catholic Conference of Bishops:



God of power and mercy, You destroy war and put down earthly pride. Banish violence from our midst and wipe away our tears, that we may all deserve to be called Your sons and daughters. Keep in Your mercy those men and women who have died in the cause of freedom and bring them safely into Your kingdom of justice and peace. We ask this through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.



This Memorial Day, remember the sacrifices made for us to pray in freedom.



Make it your mission.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.