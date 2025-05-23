Lessons from Mr. Rogers

Growing up as a child of the late 70s and early 80s, my early education and development included a steady diet of "Sesame Street," "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," "Romper Room," and "The Electric Company." This, of course, was for weekday mornings; Saturdays were reserved for cartoons.



Although Sesame Street's Grover is still an all-time favorite, and I never quite understood the ''Wonder Twins,'' it is Mr. Rogers who still inspires me. A trained Presbyterian minister, without preaching the Gospel on his show, Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood was a show full of modern-day parables. Mr. Rogers never quoted John 13:34, "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another." Instead, he reminded children and adults listening that ''To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now."



Mr. Rogers also taught us directly, and sometimes through example, that one person can make a difference. When he and Officer Clemmons cooled their feet together in a kiddie pool, this simple act was really a profound statement and example for children during a time when the legacy of segregation was still seeding hate and misunderstanding. Mr. Rogers also reminded us to always "look for the helpers," especially in times of crisis or hardship. He demonstrated that kindness matters and that an individual can make a difference.



As the school year comes to an end and students move on to their next stages of life, students from Catholic schools will leave school academically prepared, but more importantly, they will be formed in the Gospel. For almost one in 10 students in the Archdiocese of Boston, this formation is only possible because of the support from the Catholic Schools Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of donors to the Catholic Schools Foundation, students will have their lives forever positively changed.



Catholic schools work because of the teachers, pastors and administrators who animate them. These amazing people, along with committed parents, are at the heart of Catholic education. Unfortunately for some families, especially those in economically challenged communities, a life-changing Catholic education is out of reach without a little help. This year, as the Catholic Schools Foundation prepares to renew its commitment to the 4,000 students served, it is against the backdrop of an uncertain economy and still needing to raise $1 million before June 30. Not meeting this target and not fulfilling this obligation to the students for next year is not an option. The promise must be kept. This is a challenge that must be met.



In challenging times, as Mr. Rogers reminded us, "Look for the helpers." In this case, Bill and Jane Mosakowski have stepped forward to help and are going to match any new dollar donated to the Catholic Schools Foundation by June 30 up to $250,000. This generous matching gift will directly impact the lives of students and will hopefully inspire others to join in support of this vital work.



St. Francis of Assisi was known for his humility and is credited with the quote, "Preach the Gospel at all times, and if necessary, use words." In a similar humble way, Catholic school educators preach the Gospel each day. Through their example, they are showing students the truth of the Gospel and forming them in faith as well as academics.



At the Catholic Schools Foundation, it is an honor to be "helpers" in this work because Catholic schools change lives.







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.