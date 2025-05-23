Msgr. Francis Strahan cleared of abuse allegations, will return to public ministry

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston announced May 17 that Msgr. Francis Strahan, former pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Framingham, has been cleared of civil and canonical allegations of sexual abuse of a minor and will return to public ministry.



Msgr. Strahan was placed on administrative leave Oct. 25, 2019, after the archdiocese received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor dating back to approximately 2006. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and Msgr. Strahan remained on leave without public ministry during civil and canonical investigations, "consistent with Archdiocesan policies aimed at the protection of children," the archdiocese said.



According to the archdiocese, the Middlesex District Attorney's 2023 decision not to pursue the case allowed it to complete its own canonical investigation, which "found that the allegations did not have a semblance of truth, and therefore unsubstantiated," and led to Msgr. Strahan's return to public ministry.



"We recognize the significant impact this has had on Msgr. Strahan, his loved ones, his parishioners and many priests," the archdiocese said, "Allegations of abuse are often complex matters that take time and require the investigative bodies to be thorough and fair to all parties involved. It is during this process that allegations are weighed against the facts derived through investigation by secular law enforcement and by Archdiocesan investigators in keeping with canon law."



The archdiocese added that it is "committed to assisting Msgr. Strahan who is at an advanced age and currently a senior priest."



The archdiocese reiterated its commitment to "ensuring the safety and well-being of children and young people in our parishes and institutions" and to resolving "each allegation of abuse of a minor in keeping with the Charter for the Protection of Children." It also noted that the Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach continues to offer counseling and other services to survivors, their families, and parishes affected by clergy sexual abuse and allegations and encouraged those in need of assistance to contact the office at 617-746-5985.

