Providence's 10th bishop installed

On May 20, 2025, Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski, CSSR, was welcomed to the splendid Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul in Providence and installed as the diocese's 10th bishop.



He had been named to the statewide diocese by the late Pope Francis on April 8, about two weeks prior to the pope's death. His was the first installation of bishop in the U.S. since the election and installation of Pope Leo XIV. The new auxiliary of the Archdiocese for the Military Services of the United States of America, Bishop Gregg M. Caggianelli was the first bishop ordained following Pope Leo's election. With his ordination on May 9, 2025, he was not only the first bishop ordained in the U.S. in the new papacy, but in the world.



The Ocean State's new bishop was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 8, 1967. He is a Redemptorist and was ordained a priest on May 7, 1994. After years of ministry, primarily in Spanish-speaking parishes, in Philadelphia and Baltimore, he was named Titular Bishop of Croe and auxiliary of the Archdiocese of Baltimore on June 10, 2020, and ordained bishop on Aug. 18. The previous titular bishop of Croe had been Boston's Auxiliary Bishop Emilio S. Allue, SDB, who died in 2020.



During his years as a Baltimore auxiliary, he served in multiple capacities, but mostly as the Urban Vicar and with continuing responsibility for the Spanish-speaking apostolate of the "Premier See."



His facility in Spanish was evident during his homily at the installation Mass when he effortlessly combined sections of the text in English and Spanish. It was a skillful blending of the homily rather than either a repetition or summary in one language or the other.



His basic theme was "be opened" -- "ephphatha" in Aramaic, the common language of Jesus -- and compared the opening of the door of the cathedral at the beginning of the Mass to welcome him, to the welcome of catechumens at the door of the church for their baptism, and the call from Jesus to Peter and to all of us to open our hearts to him when he knocks.



The Providence cathedral is well known not only for its architectural style and its internal arrangement and design, but also for its liturgical music. And it was in top form for the installation Mass. The assembly joined the choir for its parts while it participated silently for both choral and individual solos. The treasury, both old and new, of liturgical music was opened generously. The bishop, in a deeply personal message, told all that his father thought the whole celebration was for him -- it was Mr. Lewandowski's birthday!



The cathedral was comfortably filled. Over 300 priests from the Redemptorists, the archdioceses of Baltimore and Philadelphia and elsewhere received a warm fraternal welcome from the host presbyterate of Providence. There were 50 permanent deacons and a scattering of women and men religious throughout the nave. The lay faithful, including family members of the new bishop as well as friends and coworkers from his various priestly and episcopal assignments, joined Rhode Islanders to fill the pews and welcome their new shepherd.



Some 40 bishops were present. Boston's presence was obvious with Archbishop Richard G. Henning, who was the ninth Bishop of Providence, and Boston's Emeritus Archbishop Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. Woburn native, Archbishop Christopher J. Coyne, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Hartford, whose ecclesiastical province includes Providence, was the installing celebrant. Others included Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services USA and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, who is also the USCCB vice president.



Providence's eighth bishop, Thomas J. Tobin and the diocese's well-liked former auxiliary Bishop Robert C. Evans were there with another native son, Worcester's Bishop Robert J. McManus. Other bishop friends of Bishop Lewandowski, both from within and outside New England, came to offer fraternal support as he assumes the pastoral care of the diocese.



The bishop did indicate that one of his first priorities would be to get to know the diocese, emphasizing a kind of ground-up approach, getting to know parishioners, families, parishes, schools and their students, immigrants and long-time natives. It was in the homily that he asked, "If I come knocking on your door, I hope you'll let me in."



















