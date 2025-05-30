Acclaiming the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ

As I mentioned previously, I was invited to take part in the annual Feast of the Holy Christ of Miracles on St. Michael's Island in the Azores. This past weekend, I travelled for the events of the feast, which has been observed on that island for more than 300 years. The image of Jesus is housed in a special sanctuary in the main city of the island and the prayers and events of the feast are managed by an ancient association of the lay faithful who devote themselves to serving the Lord and proclaiming his salvation. The association is called the Imandade (Brotherhood).



The main events occur over two days with processions of the statue of the Lord Jesus on a great carrier decorated with flowers and treasures of the people. After two days of processions "showing" the image of the Holy Christ to the people and to the city, the image is brought back to the open area before the shrine church. Then, thousands of the people of the island and many visitors from around the world file past for more than two hours. Many pass in groups of students, scouts, professions, and musical bands. I was so impressed by this last part as it seemed to me, that in this moment, the Brotherhood "showed" His people to the Lord Jesus, entrusting them to His grace.



The month of June is a month when the Church acclaims the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ. That devotion, also several hundred years old, highlights the love and compassion of Christ for His people and for the whole world. Like the Feast of the Holy Christ, it reminds us that Jesus sees each and every one of us. He longs to know us, to walk with us, to speak His love to our hearts. It is a deeply personal reality. It was clear to me that the people of the island of St. Michael know that they are part of the Lord's own family of faith. As we dedicate this month to the Sacred Heart, I hope that we will know and live that truth as well.



The date for the Feast of the Sacred Heart will fall on June 27. I encourage you to consider praying the novena or using the First Friday devotions during the month of June. Perhaps you might like to consider attending Mass on the day of the feast. I would also like to ask a favor. The Feast of the Sacred Heart is very important to priests of Jesus Christ. We turn to Him for strength and wisdom, and He desires that we serve His people with that same compassion that flows from His own heart. Please pray for your priests during June and especially for the feast. If there is a priest or priests who have made a difference in your life, this is an opportunity to express your gratitude and encouragement.



In June, we will also celebrate the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. This year, we are going to try something different. On the Saturday of that weekend, we will celebrate a Mass in the famous fishing port of Gloucester and then carry the Blessed Sacrament down to the harbor and I will board a boat for a maritime Eucharistic procession "Into the Deep." The boat will bear the Sacrament down the coast reaching Boston on Sunday morning. At harbors along the way, I will bring the Blessed Sacrament ashore for adoration and benediction. And on the journey, I will be blessing each community that we pass. It will be a way of showing the Lord His own people along the North Shore of Massachusetts Bay. And it will be an opportunity for those who live in the region to go to their harbor or waterfront and adore the one Who loves us to the end.



O Sacred Heart of Jesus, make our hearts like unto thine!







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston