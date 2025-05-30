WINGS ministry celebrates 25 years in archdiocese

On May 14, a special anniversary celebration took place at St. Mary Parish in Holliston, marking a significant milestone for the WINGS (Women in God's Spirit) ministry in the Archdiocese of Boston -- 25 years of women deepening their relationship with God and one another.



A special Mass marked the occasion, celebrated by the pastor of St. Mary's, Father Mark Coiro. Following Mass, over 75 WINGS members, speakers, and friends from numerous cities and towns throughout the archdiocese gathered for a festive reception.



WINGS founder and current advisor Jennifer Schiller reminded attendees of the blessings of the ministry.



"Over these many years, we have learned that the Holy Spirit oversees our ministry. We give thanks to God for all that he has done in using WINGS as a vehicle to draw women more deeply into the mystery of Christ's love and mercy," she said.



Schiller went on to remind those gathered of the specific gifts of the WINGS program.



"Through our ministry, we have grown in so many beautiful ways allowing us to become more fully the women that God has called us to be. We've studied and discovered the treasures of our Catholic faith. We've read and reflected upon God's Holy Word in Scripture, and we've learned how to live out our faith in daily life through the example of folks responding to the call of Christian discipleship. We've also become better at listening to and learning from one another through gathering in small sharing groups and relishing in the beauty of wisdom shared by women of many different ages," Schiller said.



Sarah McElroy, moderator of the WINGS ministry at St. Joseph's Parish in Needham, commented, "Our meetings have consistently been a source of inspiration and encouragement to those who attend, deepening our connection with God and one another. If we arrive at WINGS feeling discouraged, we always leave feeling better, encouraged by the faith and goodness of the women in the group."



Earlier this year, a member shared that, "WINGS has played a huge role in my spiritual journey. I am so thankful I belong to this amazing group of women!" Recently, a new member stated that a WINGS meeting she attended had been "the best experience I've had of the Church in many years." Another member recently stated that she feels "nurtured in her faith" at WINGS.



One of the distinctive features of the WINGS ministry is the encouraging speakers that the group has hosted throughout the years. These include men, women, clergy and religious sisters who have helped to educate and deepen the faith of the members.



Former WINGS speakers in attendance at the anniversary celebration included Barbara Thorp, Susan Abbott, Father Coiro, Deacon Ron Dowding, Deacon John Barry, Deacon Marty Breinlinger, and local parishioners.



"These folks have shown us what it means to be deeply in love with Jesus Christ. They've taught us how to incorporate the priceless gift of faith into our everyday lives and how to lean on God amid difficult times. By growing in faith, we have discovered that crosses can become an opportunity to draw closer to the Suffering Servant who gave his life for all people," Schiller said.



More information on the WINGS ministry is available on their website, CatholicWings.com.