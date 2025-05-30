Corpus Christi procession schedule

Related Reading

Archbishop to hold Corpus Christi procession by sea





Following is the currently scheduled timeline for Archbishop Richard Henning's eucharistic procession by sea down the coast of the North Shore to Boston Harbor, June 21-22. Arrival times are estimates. Check EvangelizeBoston.com/into-the-deep and Facbook.com/BostonCatholic for updates.







Saturday, June 21



8:30 a.m. -- Mass at Our Lady of Good Voyage, Gloucester



10:50 a.m. -- Arrive at Reed Park, Manchester-by-the-Sea (Disembark for prayer and adoration)



12:20 p.m. -- Arrive at Beverly Town Pier (Disembark for prayer and adoration)



1:30 p.m. -- Arrive at Salem Maritime National Historic Site (Disembark for prayer and adoration)



2:35 p.m. -- Arrive off the coast of Fort Sewall, Marblehead (Blessing from boat)



3:55 p.m. -- Arrive at Fisherman's Beach, Swampscott (Disembark for prayer and adoration)



6 p.m. -- Prayer Service at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Winthrop







Sunday, June 22



8:15 a.m. -- Arrive at Piers Park, East Boston (Disembark for prayer and adoration) 9:20 a.m. -- Arrive at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, North End (Disembark for prayer and adoration)



10:15 a.m. -- Arrive at Fan Pier Park, Seaport District (Blessing from boat for those along the Harborwalk)



10:50 a.m. -- Arrive at Boston Harbor Yacht Club, South Boston. (Disembark for eucharistic procession to Gate of Heaven Parish.)



Noon -- Mass at Gate of Heaven Parish, South Boston