Over recent weeks, I have participated in graduation ceremonies and celebrated baccalaureate Masses at a number of universities and high schools around the Archdiocese. Combined with regular pastoral visits to schools at every level, I have been receiving an "education" in the state of Catholic schools. I would like to offer some observations on these experiences.



I find myself hopeful about the future. In prior columns, I have spoken of my delight in the revival of faith occurring among the young. This is certainly part of why I feel hopeful. I also appreciate the enthusiasm of the students I meet and the hopes expressed by valedictorians in their remarks. This is a talented and hard-working generation of students, and I look forward to their future leadership.



The schools themselves also provide firm ground for hope. The campuses have been places of joy and genuine concern for others. The faculty and staff are devoted to their students and to the mission of Catholic education. There is a sense of human connection in our schools that has become too rare in our culture. The engaged students are a credit to their families who sacrifice for their Catholic education and to all those who work so hard to build and maintain these uniquely effective school communities. I know their value within the mission of the Church and so many studies have demonstrated their importance to the wider society. They help to lift families out of poverty and they graduate well-formed young men and women who are committed to excellence and to the common good.



As the new Archbishop of Boston, I always look forward to opportunities to be present in our schools. I also have a keen interest in their mission. Catholic education is an apostolate of the Church, launched by the Lord Himself with His command to teach all nations. He is the center of any authentic Catholic school. In fact, we might sum up the mission of a Catholic school as "we teach Christ." Even as we hope to offer young people the best and broadest education for life, our deepest longing is to connect them with Christ and, through Him, to one another. We want them to thrive in life, and we want them to live for eternal life.



As Archbishop, I have a special concern for Catholic education at every level. The three primary charges for any bishop are to sanctify, to teach, and to govern. The first two of these are particularly relevant in Catholic education.



As part of my duty to sanctify, I will strive to challenge every Catholic school to be sure that the faith is integrated into the whole of the school's life. It can happen that some schools might point to a mission trip or campus minister and imagine that their Catholic identity is settled. While these may be good things, the Lord's Own commands call for more.



I also have a duty to see that the full depth and breadth of Catholic teaching is offered to students. Catholic teaching concerns the nature of God, the truth of the Scriptures, the nature of human dignity, and the call to live in accord with the will of God. It reflects within the sacred tradition of the Church and its two millennia of discerning God's will by the power of the Spirit. In our culture, Catholic teaching is often mocked and rejected. It may be tempting to avoid the challenge, but I will call on Catholic schools to embrace and teach the fullness of the faith. Anything less betrays our students.



I am so grateful to know that I have so many willing and engaged partners in this work. We are fortunate in the Archdiocese to have a Catholic Schools office to assist at the primary and secondary level, and so many folks committed to supporting Catholic schools and the students. I must also point to the historical role of religious communities in establishing so many schools and the blessing that many of those religious continue to devote themselves to education.



Congratulations to all our graduates at every level. We give thanks to God for the gift of you and for all of your accomplishments. We give thanks for all those who have accompanied and supported you. We pray for God's blessing upon you and upon Catholic education!







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston