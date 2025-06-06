Catholic schools youth basketball builds character, community

Every athlete begins somewhere; for many, that is competing on their elementary school teams. Undoubtedly, most athletes competing in this month's NBA finals began their careers at a very young age. This experience not only taught them the rules of the game but enriched their character and virtues as well.



Every school year, thousands of elementary students in the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic schools participate in their school basketball programs. The elementary basketball season spans almost the entire school year, the longest of school athletic programs, from September to March. For seven months, student athletes play basketball but ultimately have fun and build character and morals. As stated in the program's mission statement, "The Boston Catholic Schools Office provides youth and their families with an opportunity to practice their Christian faith and meet other faith-filled families throughout the archdiocese through the vehicle of sports."



With over 90 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston, there are three leagues. The South Shore Parochial School League with 85 teams, the North Shore Parochial School League with 23 teams, and the Middlesex Parochial School League with 22 teams. The teams are classified by girls and boys and then by division. The divisions are made up of third- and fourth-graders, fifth- and sixth-graders, and seventh- and eighth-graders.



Joe Hanson, director of the program, had the following to say about the collaborative team that makes this possible.



"I have the privilege of working alongside three amazing area coordinators who help with the day-to-day operations of the league, mainly done at night after working a full-time job and helping to care for their own children," Hanson said. "They handle everything from rosters to schedules to playoffs and do it seamlessly year over year. The three Acs are Billy Duncan for the South Shore Parochial School League (SSPSL), Lyn Mason for the North Shore Parochial School League (NSPSL), and Joy Leone for the Middlesex Parochial School League (MSPSL)."



The emphasis of the program isn't just athletics, it's about building Christian character. This is a sentiment shared with the Play Like a Champion Today sports leadership program from the University of Notre Dame. Many coaches from Boston Catholic school teams have participated in this program, which is dedicated to "changing the culture of youth sports."



A representative from St. Catherine of Siena school echoed this sentiment, saying, "Through this program, student-athletes grow physically, spiritually, and personally, becoming leaders who embody our Catholic values both on and off the court."



Not only do the student athletes build fellowship in the gymnasium, but also throughout the entire area of the archdiocese.



"One of the aspects of the South Shore Parochial League that I enjoy and appreciate is seeing our student-athletes connect with players from other area Catholic schools year after year in a game that they love. Players learn to recognize the growth and improvement in one another and celebrate the camaraderie and friendly rivalries that form," said Jen Roy, head of school at Trinity Catholic Academy in Brockton.



This year, the four teams that made it to the championship games in Connecticut were:



-- St. Joseph School, Needham, Fifth and Sixth Grade Girls Team



-- Trinity Catholic Academy, Brockton, Seventh and Eighth Grade Boys Team



-- South Boston Catholic Academy, Fifth and Sixth Grade Boys Team



-- St. John's School, Peabody, Seventh and Eighth Grade Girls Team



Though they did not win the championship this year, the student athletes had a successful season of athleticism, teamwork, friendship, and fun.



"Catholic schools basketball isn't just about organized, competitive play -- it's so much more. I've had the privilege of coaching at this level for seven years at the school and four more at the CYO Parish level, and it's been an incredible community experience. Unlike AAU or town teams where players and coaches come and go, these kids play together for multiple years, becoming part of something bigger than just a team. They're part of a community that continues to inspire me, especially in our North Shore Catholic League," said coach Mitch Getchell from St. John's, Peabody.



"What makes coaching at this level so rewarding is that, while I have a passion for basketball and am certainly competitive, it's everything that goes along with this experience that really matters. We teach kids the value of being part of a team. They gain life skills like accountability, integrity, perseverance, communication, and the importance of friendship. We show them how to win and lose with grace. And as I've heard from former players and their families over the years, what truly stays with them is not the wins or losses, but the foundation of strong character they build through the Catholic schools experience -- something that will guide them throughout their lives," he said.



True to the nature of Catholic education, none of this would be possible without the tireless sacrifice of many schools and individuals.



Hanson thanked the athletic director of Archbishop Williams, Sean McDonagh, for allowing the league to use his facility and granting us court time for the last three years, taking up much of his weekend to give our kids the experience of playing their championship games in a high school gym and setting.



"We would also like to thank the athletic director of Bishop Fenwick High School, Sean Connelly, as well the athletic director at St. Mary's, Lynn, Jeff Newhall, for allowing the kids the same experience in their leagues...The league would not be what it is without all of the principals, athletic directors, coaches, and volunteers who help us throughout the season and for who I am very grateful for. The additional support from Martha Hultzman and Eileen McLaughlin is what allows us to operate and educate these coaches and players, without them, there would be no league," said Hanson.



Planning and preparation are already underway for the next season. There are talks of adding a volleyball league someday, but the focus is on basketball for now. Student athletes will continue to learn to be better stewards of Christ on and off the court.