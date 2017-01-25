Theology isn't math; but it is theology

In Orwell's dystopian novel, a totalitarian state maintains social control by obfuscating reality, using what the British author called "Newspeak" and doublethink" to compel its subjects to acknowledge as true what they know is false.

During the heyday of the Solidarity movement, a famous Polish slogan had it that, "For Poland to be Poland, 2 + 2 Must Always = 4". It was a quirky but pointed way of challenging the communist culture of the lie, which befogged public life and warped relationships between parents and children, husbands and wives, colleagues and neighbors. For Poland to be something other than the claustrophobic Soviet puppet-state it had been since 1945 -- for Poland to be itself, true to its character and history -- Poland had to live in the truth: it had to be a country in which 2 + 2 always equaled 4.



That Solidarity slogan harkened back to George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. In Orwell's dystopian novel, a totalitarian state maintains social control by obfuscating reality, using what the British author called "Newspeak" and doublethink" to compel its subjects to acknowledge as true what they know is false. Thus one of the more odious of the characters in the novel, a regime stooge whose job is to break the will of "thought criminals," explains that if Big Brother and the omnipotent Party say so, two plus two doesn't necessarily equal four: "Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once."



Which brings us to a tweet earlier this month from Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, a prominent figure on the current Roman scene.



I don't use Twitter, so its syntactical wonderland is a bit foreign to me. And having had previous experience of Father Spadaro's capacity for provocation-via-Twitter, I'm prepared to think that, in this case, he may have been trying to say something other than what he seemed to be saying. But as his tweet rang ominous bells for anyone familiar with Orwell or Solidarity, it's worth reflecting upon.



Here's what Father Spadaro tweeted (in linear, rather than Twitter, format): "Theology is not Mathematics. 2 + 2 in Theology can make 5. Because it has to do with God and real life of people."



Now that was not, so to speak, a tweet in a vacuum. It was a message projected into an already-overheated Catholic conversation about the proper interpretation of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia. In that context, the charitable reading of the tweet is that Father Spadaro was reminding us of the obvious -- that pastoral care is an art, and that the priest dealing with complicated and messy human situations is not like a first-grade teacher drilling six-year olds in addition.



But then the question inevitably arises, what is the relationship of truth to pastoral care? And why suggest, even in Twitter-world, that there are multiple "truths" -- a convention of the post-modern academic playpen that leads by a short road to the chaos of "your truth" and "my truth" and nothing properly describable as the truth?



As for theology, the word means speaking-of-God, which in Christian terms speaking of the One who is Truth -- the Truth Who makes us free in the deepest meaning of human liberation. There are many ways of doing theology, and not all of them are strictly syllogistic; St. Ephrem the Syrian and St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Doctors of the Church, were not logicians. But if theology decays into illogical forms of Newspeak, it is false to itself.



It was providential that Christianity had its first "inculturation" in a milieu -- Greco-Roman antiquity -- where the principle of non-contradiction was well-established and something couldn't "be" and "not be" simultaneously. That cultural environment was where Christianity found the conceptual tools to turn confession and proclamation -- "Jesus is Lord" -- into catechesis and Creed. Suppose the first "inculturation" had been in a setting where it made perfect sense to say "Jesus is Lord" and "Jesus is not Lord" at the same time -- like the culture of India two millennia ago? It made a great deal of difference that the first formative centuries of Christianity took place in a culture where 2 + 2 always equaled 4.



Applying the truths of the faith to the complexities of life is not a matter of logic alone. But if attempts to do so are illogical, in that they stretch truth to the breaking point, they're unlikely to be pastorally effective. Because the soul needs truth to be free.

George Weigel is Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

