A forum of Catholic Thought

Faith



CC BY 2.0/ Keith McDuffe

What are we to do?

Scott Hahn

Friday, May 5, 2017Faith

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

The call of the Good Shepherd leads to the restful waters of Baptism, to the anointing oil of Confirmation, and to the table and overflowing cup of the Eucharist, as we sing in today's Psalm.

Scott
Hahn

Easter's empty tomb is a call to conversion.

By this tomb, we should know for certain that God has made Jesus both Lord and Messiah, as Peter preaches in today's First Reading.

He is the "Lord," the divine Son that David foresaw at God's right hand (see Psalms 110:1,3; 132:10-11; Acts 2:34). And He is the Messiah that God had promised to shepherd the scattered flock of the house of Israel (see Ezekiel 34:11-14, 23; 37:24).

As we hear in today's Gospel, Jesus is that Good Shepherd, sent to a people who were like sheep without a shepherd (see Mark 6:34; Numbers 27:16-17). He calls not only to the children of Israel, but to all those far off from Him - to whomever the Lord wishes to hear His voice.

The call of the Good Shepherd leads to the restful waters of Baptism, to the anointing oil of Confirmation, and to the table and overflowing cup of the Eucharist, as we sing in today's Psalm.

Again on this Sunday in Easter, we hear His voice calling us His own. He should awaken in us the response of those who heard Peter's preaching. "What are we to do?" they cried.

We have been baptized. But each of us goes astray like sheep, as we hear in today's Epistle. We still need daily to repent, to seek forgiveness of our sins, to separate ourselves further from this corrupt generation.

We are called to follow in the footsteps of the Shepherd of our souls. By His suffering He bore our sins in His body to free us from sin. But His suffering is also an example for us. From Him we should learn patience in our afflictions, to hand ourselves over to the will of God.

Jesus has gone ahead, driven us through the dark valley of evil and death. His Cross has become the narrow gate through which we must pass to reach His empty tomb - the verdant pastures of life abundant.



Fourth Sunday of Easter

Acts 2:14, 36-41

Psalm 23:1-6

1 Peter 2:20-25

John 10:1-10

Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

Comments

Comments Policy



Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Recent articles in the Faith & Family section

Regular Contributors

  • Father Tadeusz
    Pacholczyk
  • Jaymie Stuart
    Wolfe
  • Russell
    Shaw
  • Kevin and Marilyn
    Ryan
  • John
    Garvey
  • Michael
    Pakaluk
  • Father Robert
    Barron
  • Sister Constance Veit,
    lsp
  • Dwight G.
    Duncan
  • Kathy
    Mears
  • Adam
    Johnson
  • Raymond L.
    Flynn
  • George
    Weigel
  • Debbie
    Rambo
  • Father Roger J.
    Landry
  • Father Kenneth
    Doyle

Newsletter

Sign Up Now

Most Read Articles

Most Emailed Articles