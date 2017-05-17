A Hillarian lesson for Church leaders

But according to Shattered, the fundamental reasons for one of the greatest upsets in American presidential history were that Hillary Clinton was unable to articulate a compelling reason for her candidacy...

George

Weigel

Perhaps it was being "overcome with Paschal joy" (as the Prefaces for Easter put it). Maybe it was my guardian angel whispering in my ear. Perhaps I'm just getting older and thus less crotchety. But for a brief moment, at around 0730 EDT on the morning of May 3, I felt a blush of sympathy for Hillary Clinton for the first time in twenty-five years.



The material cause of this unprecedented emotion was that day's Washington Post where, on p. A4 below the fold, I read this headline: "Clinton blames Russia, FBI chief for election loss." As for the frisson of sympathy, it went something like this: "The poor woman. She still doesn't get it."



Get what? Get that she was the reason she lost.



The case for that judgment is made at length in Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown), which I had just read on a long flight and which has had tout le Washington in a tizzy for weeks. Political junkies will relish the book's story of the infighting between data-driven analysts on the Clinton campaign staff and the on-the-ground pols in the field; the latter sensed that something seismic was shifting in the electorate, which the former refused to believe because of their "models." But according to Shattered, the fundamental reasons for one of the greatest upsets in American presidential history were that Hillary Clinton was unable to articulate a compelling reason for her candidacy; her staff couldn't come up with a reason that resonated with voters; and no one on that staff had the nerve to tell her that she was the basic problem.



In choosing senior campaign workers, Hillary Clinton evidently valued loyalty above all other virtues, and defined loyalty as never being critical of the boss. Shattered's most lurid revelation is that, after her 2008 loss to Barack Obama, Mrs. Clinton and her husband devised a loyalty scale by which they measured Democratic members of Congress -- and then took systematic revenge against those who were either not supportive in the 2008 primary contest with Obama or insufficiently supportive. Thus the word got out: it you want to work for HRC, check your critical faculties at the door. Or as Allen and Parnes put it, while a lot of insiders knew last year that the Clinton campaign's biggest liability was the candidate, "no one who drew a salary from the campaign would tell her that. It was a self-signed death warrant to raise a question about Hillary's competence -- to her or anyone else -- in loyalty-obsessed Clintonworld."



In all of which, I suggest, may be found a cautionary tale for Church leaders, especially bishops.



An old wheeze of Catholic black humor has it that, after a man is ordained a bishop, he'll never again eat a bad meal or get a straightforward answer. It's not true, of course, but there's enough truth lurking inside the clerical cynicism to bear reflection.



The Church's unique, Christ-given structure invests great authority in bishops. And that, in turn, puts a high premium on the ability of the bishop to know his weaknesses and learn from his mistakes. But to know and learn from his weaknesses and mistakes, the bishop has to recognize them -- or be invited to recognize them, if one of a number of vices prevents him from seeing himself making mistakes. Wives and children do this charitable correction for husbands and fathers. But Catholic bishops don't get that form of correction because they don't have wives and children. So it has to come from somewhere else.



"Fraternal correction" among bishops is an ancient and honorable tradition in the Church. Patristic-era bishops practiced it with some vigor, the most famous case being the controversy between Cyprian of Carthage and Stephen, Bishop of Rome. Today, bishops' respect for each other's autonomy tends to mitigate against the practice of fraternal correction. Still, if "affective collegiality" means anything, it ought to mean having enough care for a brother-bishop, no matter his position in the episcopal college, to suggest to him that he is off-course, if that is one's conscientious judgment, tempered by prayer.



Fraternal correction is a delicate instrument, to be used with care. If its use completely atrophies, however, the Church risks becoming an ecclesiastical version of Clintonworld.

George Weigel is Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

Comments