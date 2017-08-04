Discipleship Week bearing fruit
Joan Lamar
'One of the coolest things we heard from the Track Two teens was them discussing their experiences of sharing their witness with others this past year'
''For me the discipleship tools were most helpful to me ... Being able to relate and communicate (about one's faith) is such a powerful and needed tool nowadays because people so quickly deem you a 'hater' if you say the wrong thing. But if you know how to say it and can get your point across well, it works," said Conor Bresciani from St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bridgewater.
