Deacons celebrate convocation, Rite of Candidacy

MILTON -- Deacon Patrick Guerrini welcomed over 200 deacons and their wives to the annual Diaconate Convocation at St. Elizabeth Parish Center in Milton Oct. 29. The day included the celebration of Mass and Rite of Candidacy with Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. The men elevated to candidacy are Jared Auclair of St. Matthias, Marlborough; Ronald Dowding of St. Mary's, Holliston; Anthony Foti of St. Patrick's, Stoneham; Paul Key of St. Thomas Aquinas, Bridgewater; Donald Larose of Holy Family, Duxbury; Stephen May of Most Precious Blood, Hyde Park; Colm McGarry of St. Linus/St. Patrick's, Natick; John Minch of St. Michael's, Lowell; and Peter Richardson of All Saints, Haverhill.



After lunch Msgr. William Fay spoke on the "Gift of the Diaconate to the Church." Mother Olga Yaqob of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth brought the day to a close with her talk on "Mary's Life as a Disciple: A Compass for our Vocation of Service."